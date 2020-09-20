Obituary: Brandon M. Kitts 1976-2020

Brandon M. Kitts, age 44, of Cottonwood Arizona, passed away September 12, 2020.

He was born in Casa Grande, Arizona on January 23, 1976.

Brandon, a US Army Ranger serving in Bosnia, Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq received the Silver Star, Bronze Star, 4 Purple hearts along with other Army Achievement and Commendation medals.

After retiring from the Army, Brandon dedicated his life to being a great dad to his son, David John (DJ) Kitts and daughter, Ashelyn Sofia Kitts.

All who knew Brandon could feel the love he had for his children. He loved the children he called his “adoptees” as if they were his own as well.

He loved to laugh, had a crazy sense of humor, catching people in practical jokes was a fine art he practiced with great finesse. Always leaving his “victims” laughing.

Brandon is survived by his children, DJ and Ashelyn; wife, Delisha Kitts; parents, Terri and Don Roberts; sister, Stephani Allen (Mike); nieces, Savannah Allen and Madasyn Bradley; grandmother, Jerry Dismukes and his dear friend, Frances Figueroa. Brandon is preceded in death by his grandfather, Bill Dismukes; daughter, Sofia Kayelynn Kitts and so many brothers and sisters in arms who heroically served this country Brandon loved so much.

Brandon will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. A Celebration of Brandon’s Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to American Legion Post 25 in Cottonwood. Brandon thought so highly of this Post and would love nothing more. Contact information, American Legion Post 25, Attn: Bill Tinnin, 480 S Calvary Way, Cottonwood AZ 86326.

To everyone who sent prayers and positive energy for him and our family, we send our most heartfelt thanks.

Arrangements entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.