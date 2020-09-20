Obituary: Gerald Louis Wombacher 1935-2020
Born at home in Clarkdale, Arizona on August 23, 1935, Gerald Louis Wombacher, known as Jerry, spent his early life there - graduating from Mingus Union High School.
Jerry attended Northern Arizona University before joining the US Army. Following his military service, Jerry continued his Government service with a long career with the Internal Revenue Service. After his retirement, Jerry returned to Clarkdale, where he lived for 30 years before passing peacefully in his sleep on August 30.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Dan Wombacher and Virginia Edwards Wombacher and spouse, Maria Wombacher.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Cleo Wombacher; his son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Tasha Wombacher; their daughter, Mikayla, and her partner, Steven Strand; his daughter, Marianne Wombacher, and her partner, Anthony Ward; her children, Lexie and Hunter Thompson; his stepdaughter, Kathy Davis; his stepson, Chris Furry and a large family of grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Jerry on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, at Noon at the Elk’s Lodge in Clarkdale, Arizona.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
