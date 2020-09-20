OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Sept. 20
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Gerald Louis Wombacher 1935-2020

Originally Published: September 20, 2020 8:31 a.m.

Born at home in Clarkdale, Arizona on August 23, 1935, Gerald Louis Wombacher, known as Jerry, spent his early life there - graduating from Mingus Union High School.

Jerry attended Northern Arizona University before joining the US Army. Following his military service, Jerry continued his Government service with a long career with the Internal Revenue Service. After his retirement, Jerry returned to Clarkdale, where he lived for 30 years before passing peacefully in his sleep on August 30.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Dan Wombacher and Virginia Edwards Wombacher and spouse, Maria Wombacher.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Cleo Wombacher; his son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Tasha Wombacher; their daughter, Mikayla, and her partner, Steven Strand; his daughter, Marianne Wombacher, and her partner, Anthony Ward; her children, Lexie and Hunter Thompson; his stepdaughter, Kathy Davis; his stepson, Chris Furry and a large family of grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Jerry on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, at Noon at the Elk’s Lodge in Clarkdale, Arizona.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Gerald Wayne Epperson 1923-2019
Obituary: Loren Niel Petersen, 1934 - 2020
Obituary: Donald E. O’Toole 1935 - 2020
Obituary: Robert Louis Blevins, 1930-2020
Obituary: Diane Lee Bell 1929-2020

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News