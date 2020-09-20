Obituary: Susan Schwab Rothlauf 1940-2020
Originally Published: September 20, 2020 8:34 a.m.
Susan Schwab Rothlauf passed away at age 79 in Cottonwood, Arizona. She was born on October 7, 1940 in Keokuk, Iowa and entered into rest on September 17, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Charles. They were married for 57 years. Chuck is originally from Burlington, Iowa. They had two sons, Erik and Kirk and have four grandchildren.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
Most Read
- Verde Heritage: 1920 Prescott-Jerome Highway
- Cottonwood teen arrested for alleged weapons offense
- Protesters, 9/11 tribute converged in downtown Prescott
- Teen to be tried as adult for threatening party-goers with handgun
- Funeral for Cmdr. Makuch set for Friday, Sept. 18
- Man jailed in traffic death of police commander
- COVID-19: Arizona sees 1,753 new cases, 38 deaths, in past day
- Gabriela’s reopens in Camp Verde
- Consolidation treatise: By Mike Westcott
- Arizonans are back to $240 per week in unemployment benefits
- Cottonwood police commander killed in vehicle-motorcycle crash
- Man jailed in traffic death of police commander
- County lawyer cleared to litigate against Cottonwood-area property owner in court
- Cottonwood traffic stop leads to drug, weapons charges
- PANT investigation results in four arrests on meth, heroin charges
- Woman dies after medical emergency near Sedona trailhead
- Cornville man, accused of killing with bat and hammer, declared competent
- Verde Heritage: 1920 Prescott-Jerome Highway
- Three new Yavapai County cases of COVID-19 reported Friday
- Oregon man located, arrested in Cottonwood
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: