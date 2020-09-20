Obituary: Susan Schwab Rothlauf 1940-2020

Susan Schwab Rothlauf passed away at age 79 in Cottonwood, Arizona. She was born on October 7, 1940 in Keokuk, Iowa and entered into rest on September 17, 2020.

She is survived by her husband Charles. They were married for 57 years. Chuck is originally from Burlington, Iowa. They had two sons, Erik and Kirk and have four grandchildren.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

