Obituary: Virgil Langley 1937-2020

Virgil Langley, (83), died Saturday, September 12, 2020 peacefully at Circle of Life-Coreliss House in Prescott, Arizona. He was born on August 27, 1937 on a tenant farm in Searcy, Arkansas, the son of W. Boyce and Pearl (Randall) Langley.

After WWII the family relocated to Arizona and Virgil attended Sanders High School (Valley High School). Upon graduating he attended Arizona State College (Northern Arizona University) earning both his Bachelor and Masters’ degree in Education. He taught business and office education at Flagstaff High School and Coconino High School and became the first director of Vocational Education in Coconino County.

In 1975 Virgil resigned from his education post to focus on local business interests and investments. Through the remainder of his life, Virgil continued to grow his business interests with his loving wife, Bea, by his side. Through 48 years of devoted marriage, they were a team, living, working and loving together.

Virgil is survived by his wife, Bea; his brother, Charles Langley of Cottonwood; children, Randy (Linda) Evans of Flagstaff, Bruce (Teri) Evans of Sandy, Utah, Margaret Langley of Ft. Collins, Colo., James (Heather) Langley of Cottonwood and Carol (Brad) Williams of Pensacola, Fla; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, W. Boyce and Pearl Langley; his sister, Billie Reulas and his sister-in-law, Joy Langley.

Services will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood at 11:00 am, with visitation preceding at 10:00 am. A reception will follow at the Jerome Elks Lodge in Clarkdale.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Information provided by survivors.