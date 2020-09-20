OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Sept. 20
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Robert L. Ackerman 1942-2020

Originally Published: September 20, 2020 8:29 a.m.

Robert L. Ackerman died Sept 13,2020 at his home in Cottonwood, Arizona. He was born Aug. 1, 1942, in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota.

He had 2 brothers and 3 sisters. From his first marriage he had 2 children, Kathryn and Terry. He married Carol in 1982 who also had 2 children, Chris and Paula. Together they raised the 4 children and were happily married for 38 years, until his death.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Charles P. Varsolona 1942-2008
7/16/01
Henry 'Hank' Parker 1916 - 2007
Arthur D. Morrow 1921 - 2007
Robert A. Jeffries 1958 - 2007
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News