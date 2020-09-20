Robert L. Ackerman 1942-2020

Robert L. Ackerman died Sept 13,2020 at his home in Cottonwood, Arizona. He was born Aug. 1, 1942, in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota.

He had 2 brothers and 3 sisters. From his first marriage he had 2 children, Kathryn and Terry. He married Carol in 1982 who also had 2 children, Chris and Paula. Together they raised the 4 children and were happily married for 38 years, until his death.

Information provided by survivors.