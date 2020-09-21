Community events and announcements: Sept. 21, 2020

Jerome cancels this year’s Firefighters Halloween Ball

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jerome Volunteer Fire Department auxiliary will not host this year’s Firefighters Halloween Ball.

Each year, this is the auxiliary’s biggest fundraiser for the year, with an average of more than $9,000 profit for the event.

“Without this income, it will be hard to sustain the Jerome Fire Department Auxiliary's needs the Auxiliary provides for some training, uniforms and additional equipment not budgeted for in the town's budget,” Auxiliary President Burt Doss stated in a news release.

The auxiliary asks the public for donations through a Go Fund Me or Pay Pal accounts. If you are not computer savvy and wish to make a donation you can mail it to the Jerome Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary at P.O. Box 1025, Jerome, Arizona 86331.

“It is the auxiliaries hope that you would be able to generously donate to our cause which directly benefits the Jerome Volunteer Fire Department,” Doss stated. The Jerome Fire Department Auxiliary is a 501 (c) (3). Any donation can be used as a tax deduction.

Visit the Jerome Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary’s web page or Facebook for more donation information.

If you would like to receive a receipt from the Fire Department’s auxiliary include your mailing address.

8-week classes start Oct. 12

Yavapai College will offer a variety of eight-week classes to help students catch up, get ahead or even launch a new life direction.

The nearly 100 classes will start Oct. 12 and will offer something for the lifelong learner. A list of eight-week classes is at yc.edu/v6/marketing/pages/eight-week-classes.html.

Women’s Suffrage Exhibit at Camp Verde Library through Sept. 29

Women’s Suffrage Centennial Exhibit is at Camp Verde Community Library through Sept. 29.

The traveling exhibit was designed and funded by the Arizona State Organization of Questers gives viewers an opportunity to look back at the effort it took for women to be granted full citizenship and the vote.

Although history has downplayed suffrage as a footnote in American history, it was the nation’s largest civil rights movement.

Six illustrated freestanding banners in the Questers Women’s Suffrage Exhibit describe the reasons suffragists fought for the vote, the actions they took, obstacles they faced, the suffrage campaign in Arizona, and progress women have made since gaining the right to vote.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 N. Black Bridge Road. The Women’s Suffrage Centennial Exhibit is on the first floor of the library and can be seen during library open hours, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Call 928-554-8380 for more information.

Sedona cancels three fall signature events

With Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order prohibiting public group gatherings of more than 50 people and the city’s desire to keep residents and visitors safe, Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department will not hold the following three events this fall:

Sedona Stumble Trail Run, Oct. 3;

Pumpkin Splash, Oct. 17;

Uptown Trick-or-Treat, Oct. 31.

For more information about Parks and Recreation opportunities, visit sedonaaz.gov/parks.

Give blood at Mingus Union, Sept. 30

The next Mingus Union High School blood drive will be from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 at the high school’s small gymnasium.

Mingus Union High School is at 1801 E. Fir St, Cottonwood.

Masks are required to come to campus. Please park in the dirt lot across the street from the school off Camino Real. No fasting required. Bring picture ID. Appointments can be booked online through vitalant.org but are not required. Vitalant is offering free anti-body testing with your donation. Drink lots of water and eat a good breakfast before you give blood.

Job and Career Virtual Fair 2020

Yavapai College will hold its Job and Career Virtual Fair 2020 from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at YC.edu/jobfair.

Learn about the latest information about careers. Apply for part-time, full-time and temporary jobs. Meet with representatives from business, healthcare and non-profit organizations.

For more information, visit http//bit.ly/YavCtyJobFair or email Katherine.Anderson@yc.edu.

Wanted: Hi-Lo Yearbooks

Did you or someone in your family attend Mingus Union High School in Jerome?

Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum is seeking copies of the Hi-Lo yearbooks dated 1959 to 1972.

“Though the school was located in Jerome, sports were practiced and played in Clarkdale,” said Michael Lindner, CHSM president. “That makes them relevant to Clarkdale.”

CHSM would like to borrow any of the issues not currently in the collection. The property will not be harmed in any way. It will be returned to the owner after it is scanned.

To help, call 928-649-1198 or email info@clarkdalemuseum.org.

Visitors can peruse copies of the Clarkdale High School Alchemist (1920-1950) and the Hilltopper (1952-1957) by visiting the CHSM website at clarkdalemuseum.org.

Yappy Hour returns Sept. 24

Starting Sept. 24, the city of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department will bring back Yappy Hour on Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on the multi-use field in Posse Grounds Park.

This is the opportunity for your four-legged friend to run and socialize with other dogs. Per city code and park rules, dogs are not allowed on the athletic fields and are required to be on a leash, but during Yappy Hour, participants get to bend those rules.

For the safety of participants, the following new COVID-19 considerations and safety protocols have been implemented:

-Dog owners must physically distance at least six feet. If not able to maintain the six-foot distance, dog owners must wear a face covering recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

-If a dog owner is not feeling well or is experiencing any COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms, they should stay home.

-Sharing of dog toys or other equipment is discouraged.

-Owners are responsible to provide their own water bowls, toys/equipment, etc.

-It is highly recommended dog owners wash their hands before and after.

-As a courtesy, please do not arrive prior to start time as participants will not be allowed on the field until 9 a.m.

Other important tips to remember and share with fellow dog owners so that the program continues are: all dog park rules apply and owners are responsible for the safety and behavior of their dogs, including picking up after their pets and observing city code and park rules outside of Yappy Hour.

If there is a high volume of violators using the fields during non-program hours, or participants are not following COVID-19 protocols, this program will be discontinued.

For more information and to review the rules in full detail, visit sedonaaz.gov/parks.

Clarkdale plans Halloween events but cancels 2020 Safe Trick or Treating

The Town of Clarkdale typically hosts the Safe Trick or Treating event on Halloween each year with more than 1,500 trick-or-treaters and their families visiting the streets of upper Clarkdale.

Due to COVID-19 and public health and safety concerns for the children and their families, the Town will not hold its annual Halloween event as usual this year. To keep the Halloween spirit alive, Clarkdale will instead do the following:

-Decorate Town Park gazebo: Town staff, along with the help of volunteers, will decorate the Town Park and gazebo with festive Halloween decorations, thanks to sponsor State Farm Agent Jennifer Griffin.

-Best Halloween House Decorating Competition: Clarkdale residents will compete for the best decorated home. Entries will be posted online for the public to vote for a People’s Choice winner and judges will choose the First-Place winner.

-Virtual Children’s Costume Contest: Clarkdale’s traditional costume contest takes on a new look this year. Verde Valley children will compete for the best costume in their age group. Entries will be accepted online through the Town’s Facebook page.

If you would like to contribute to Halloween 2020 or sponsor the Halloween House Competition or the Children’s Costume Contest, here is how you can donate:

-Drop off at the Town Administration Building at 39 N. 9th St., Clarkdale

-Mail to: Town of Clarkdale, Attn: Parks & Recreation, P.O. Box 308, Clarkdale, AZ 86324

For planning purposes, donations would be appreciated by Sept. 12.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 928-639-2460 or by email: parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov.

Sedona, Yavapai County collect hazardous waste, electronics, Oct. 3

The City of Sedona and Yavapai County will host a free household hazardous waste and electronics collection day on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Sedona City Hall complex, 102 Roadrunner Drive.

This event is for residents of Sedona and unincorporated Yavapai County. Be prepared to wear a mask and show a driver’s license and one utility bill as proof of residence.

Waste that will be accepted includes aerosol paints and spray products, batteries, computer equipment, gasoline, household cleaners, kerosene, light bulbs, pesticides, pool chemicals, small appliances, small electronic devices, standard grill and camping propane tanks, oil-based paints, stains, solvents, thinners, televisions and adhesives.

Waste that will not be accepted includes ammunition and fireworks, lead acid batteries or any vehicle batteries, commercial business waste, explosives, compressed gas cylinders other than propane such as oxygen, latex paints, medical waste or prescription drugs, motor oil and oil filters, radioactive materials including smoke detectors, tires of any kind or any other material or items not listed in the accepted list.

To dispose of some of the items not accepted at this collection, add kitty litter or sawdust to latex paint to dry it out and dispose with regular trash. If you can remove the dried paint from the can, please recycle the can.

Prescription drugs can be taken to the Sedona Police Department lobby at the City Hall complex and deposited in the prescription drop box. Anyone can do this, and residency is not required.

Vehicle batteries and motor oil can be returned to garages or auto supply stores.

Sedona residents in Coconino County may participate. They also may drop off items year-round at the Flagstaff Hazardous Products Center. Visit flagstaff.az.gov/hpc or call 928-213-2159 for more information.

Disposing of hazardous waste in landfills contaminates drinking water and can kill wildlife. Throwing out electronics can waste billions of dollars in recoverable materials such as gold, silver, coltan, copper, palladium, platinum and other valuable metals. Proper disposal is important for protecting the health of humans and our environment.

For more information, contact Sustainability Coordinator McKenzie Jones at mjones@sedonaaz.gov or 928-203-5060.

September is Library Card Sign-up Month

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Camp Verde Community Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind you that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

As new technologies evolve, libraries continue to lead the way in providing equity of access to digital tools and media. At Camp Verde Community Library, in addition to the thousands of e-books available, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, such as Tutor.com, World Book Online, Learning Express, Freegal Music, Tumblebooks, Mango Languages, UniversalClass Online Courses and Chilton Auto. All are available, free, with a library card.

Camp Verde Community Library continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community and the times.

You can now sign up online for a temporary library card, which allows you to use all of the library’s online resources. Whenever you are ready to gain access to our physical collection, you can simply come in the library with a photo ID and proof of address to pick up your permanent card.

To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, visit campverde.az.gov/departments/community-library.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, call 928-554-8391.

Osher Lifelong Learning courses now online

Yavapai College’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute has implemented new services and procedures to help you continue to explore and flourish as you take courses online via Zoom technology, all designed to enhance your life.

OLLI at Yavapai College is one of 124 nationally recognized lifelong learning programs located at colleges across America.

OLLI Sedona/Verde Valley is where you connect with 1,000 of the most interesting, active, and involved people, 50 years old and better.

The OLLI program offers one-time workshops and four- or five-week non-credit courses year-round. Class topics include history, current affairs, finance, self-enrichment, computer, health & nutrition.

OLLI classes cover traditional college subjects as well as the eclectic, with a diversity of topics in between. Course offerings range from short one-day workshops to multi-week courses. No tests or grades, just the joy of learning new things. OLLI instructors are educators, professionals, and hobbyists – individuals who have deep knowledge of and passion for their topics.

Sedona/Verde Valley classes start after Labor Day on Sept. 14 and conclude before Thanksgiving on Nov. 20. This fall term, two five-week sessions are offered: Session 1: Sept. 14–Oct. 16 and Session 2: Oct. 19–Nov. 20.

What is exciting about the Fall Term is that we are also able to offer all the courses from the Prescott OLLI, giving you even more choices.

Join a class as a noncredit student and enjoy learning from our qualified professors. See the full list of companion courses at yc.edu/commed. Call 928-634-6537 for more information.

Oktoberfest Car Show, Sept. 26

Cornville American Legion Post 135 and Auxiliary in cooperation with Galpin Auto and RV will host the fourth annual Oktoberfest Car Show on Saturday. Sept. 26. This year making it even more fun, for more car show owners, event organizers have added a truck category.

Registration for car or truck participates can go to alazp135.org/car-show-2020 to obtain a fillable registration form and make payment via PayPal all at the same time. Pre-registration is $20, registration is $25 the day of the event.

Galpin RV is located at 925 E. State Route 89A, Cottonwood – available spaces have been increased to 70 – all types and years of cars and trucks are welcome to compete. Registered driver will receive a free lunch. Parking starts at 7:30 a.m., the show opens at 9 a.m., judging at noon, followed by award presentations. All car enthusiasts are free. Masks are encouraged and COVID-19 protective measures will be in effect.

In total there will be seven trophies given to winners: the Commander’s Choice will be chosen by event coordinator, Jan Allbright and Judge Wayne Boren; People’s Choice will be selected by those attending the show, and presented by the Galpin Sales Manager, Patrick Dennis; and lastly, sponsored trophies which will be selected and presented by the local merchants who provided for them.

Applications for registration can also be found at arizonacarshows.com.

Call 928-649-3374 or email sicily84@cableone.net for more information.

Cottonwood pool lap swims adjust for high school team

The Mingus Union High School swim program has resumed practice at the City of Cottonwood’s outdoor pool. Practice will be held Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Open lap swim hours for the public will be adjusted to accommodate this practice time, and be available from 10:30 to 11 a.m., noon to 3 p.m., and 5 to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Group exercise will continue to use the pool between 11 a.m. and noon.

Open lap swim will continue to be available on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To reserve a half-hour timeslot for lap swim or a spot in the group exercise class, call 928-639-3200 on the reservation day, after 8 a.m. Lanes and class spots are available on a first-call, first-served basis.

For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 928-639-3200.

Smithsonian poster exhibit comes to Camp Verde Library

The story of women's suffrage is a story of voting rights, of inclusion in and exclusion from the franchise, and of our civic development as a nation.

Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence, a poster exhibition from the Smithsonian, can now be seen at Camp Verde Community Library.

This exhibit celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment and explores the complexity of the women's suffrage movement and the relevance of this history to Americans' lives today.

Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery. This project received support from the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative.

The Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative, Because of Her Story, is one of the country’s most ambitious undertakings to research, collect, document display and share the compelling story of women. It will deepen our understanding of women’s contributions to the nation and the world. More information about the initiative is available at womenshistory.si.edu.

Art classes offered at Muse Gallery in Old Town

Just for the fun of it. Art classes available at the Muse Gallery in Old Town Cottonwood are now available through virtual or in-person classes.

Try wine glass painting, mandalas, or alcohol ink.

Visit the-muse-gallery.com/events or FB @OTCMuseGallery.

Also Saturdays at 3 p.m. - FB LIVE each week see a new artist in house or in their studio, talking about their art and techniques.

Catholic Charities Community Outreach Services

Join Catholic Charities Community Outreach Services in the Key Lime Room at Camp Verde Community Library between 10 am and 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6 to learn about veterans’ services, housing issues, mental health services, and other available community resources.

Room accommodations providing social distancing and sanitization have been implemented.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road just off of Montezuma Castle Highway in Camp Verde.

For more information, call 928-554-8380.

Calling all artists: be a part of the Cottonwood Municipal Airport’s history

The City of Cottonwood Municipal Airport is calling all local artists to submit an original design for an aeronautical compass rose. The winner will paint their compass rose on the ramp at the Airport at approximately 50 feet in diameter as part of the national air-marking program.

In addition to aesthetic appeal and creativity, the design must also incorporate the technical requirements of a usable compass rose. An airport compass rose is used to calibrate the aircraft’s magnetic compass. It is also often a unique airfield identifier found at many general-aviation airports.

Artists are encouraged to provide a design that incorporates the essence of Cottonwood. To download an informational flyer with more information including compass rose examples visit cottonwoodaz.gov/compass-rose.

Contest Rules

Eligibility: Artists must live or work in the Verde Valley. Submissions may be made by individual artists or teams. Employees of the City of Cottonwood and their families are not eligible.

Submission: Entries may be submitted as either original artwork, photos of artwork, or as digital files (EPS, JPG, or PDF are acceptable digital file formats). Entries should be accompanied by examples of previous work by artist or team.

Deadline: Entries must be received no later than noon Wednesday, Sept. 30. Hard-copy entries may be dropped off at City Hall, 827 N. Main St.

Digital entries should be sent to pio@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Judging: A committee comprised of City employees will select five finalists. These entries will be posted, and the Cottonwood community will be invited to vote for their favorite. Whichever entry receives the most community votes will paint their compass rose on the ramp at the Cottonwood Municipal Airport. The timeline for judging is as follows:

Finalists will be announced Wednesday, October 7.

Community voting will be conducted online through Wednesday, October 21.

The winner will be announced Friday, October 30.

The winning compass rose will be painted on the Airport ramp by the winning artist, with paint and supplies paid for by the City.

Prize: The winner(s) will be taken on a ride with an aviator. A dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting are slated for Friday, November 20. The winner(s) and family members will be invited to participate in the dedication ceremony conducted by the City of Cottonwood.

Email pio@cottonwoodaz.gov for more information.

Montezuma Well needs volunteers

The National Park Service is looking for several dedicated local volunteers to help with visitor programming at Montezuma Well National Monument, 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, off Forest Service Road 618. If you have ever wanted to share your appreciation for Montezuma Well with visitors from near and far, this is your chance.

National Park Service will offer training opportunities in August with plans to reopen Montezuma Well in September.

Staff, volunteers and visitors are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain six feet of social distancing at all times. The monument’s Outlet and Swallet trails will remain closed and one-way traffic will be encouraged to facilitate social distancing.

National Park Service is looking for dedicated, local community members to contribute on a regular schedule. The position may include long periods of time standing, sitting, or walking the trail. You may be positioned inside or outside for extended periods of time. You may be asked to lift items weighing as much as 40 pounds.

National Park Service asks for a minimum four-hour weekly commitment. Positions are available from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. or from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can apply online at nps.gov/moca/getinvolved/volunteer.htm or request an application by emailing krystina_isaac@nps.gov.

You can also pick up a paper application at Montezuma Castle National Monument or at the Camp Verde headquarters, 527 S. Main St. Ask for Whitney.

For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, or visit nps.gov/moca.

Yavapai County offers back-to-school checkup days

Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Community Health Center of Yavapai will offer back-to-school checkup days at 51 Brian Mickelson Parkway, Cottonwood.

Appointment times are limited. Call now for your child’s appointment, 928-639-8132.

Small grant applications available for conservation, other projects

The Verde Conservation Partner Small Grant Program offers funding for conservation, restoration, and education projects that help preserve, restore, or enhance the Verde River and its tributaries.

Verde Conservation projects include trail building and improvements, river access-point maintenance, water conservation efforts, habitat restoration and improvements for river recreation, such as boating, fishing, and birding.

The 2020 grant application cycle closes Oct. 1.

To learn more, click on the “Verde Conservation Partners” quick link at the bottom of the verderiver.org homepage.

Food boxes available at Manzanita for Verde Valley seniors

Qualifying Verde Valley seniors (age 60 and older) can receive monthly food boxes through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program offered through Manzanita Outreach.

Also known as the Senior Food Box, this program assists seniors with supplemental nutrition and helps them stretch their food dollars. The box contains canned items (fruit, vegetables, meat or fish), bottled juice, shelf-stable milk, cheese, pasta or rice, dry beans or peanut butter, and cereal.

The retail value of each package is approximately $50.

Registered seniors pick up their monthly box at a Manzanita Outreach drive-thru Food Share event in Cottonwood. Homebound seniors may qualify for home delivery.

For information about the program, contact Donna at 623-694-4796.

Masks required on Cottonwood Area Transit Green Line

Cottonwood Area Transit has resumed service on the Green Line route. The route starts at 6:45 a.m. from the Cottonwood Public Library.

To download the Green Line route and schedule visit the City of Cottonwood’s website, cottonwoodaz.gov.

For the safety and protection of our drivers and other riders, there is a limit of 10 riders on all buses, and riders are required to wear face coverings on CAT and Verde Lynx buses.

Changes and updates will be posted to the CAT and the city’s main Facebook pages. Contact the city with questions or comments at 928-634-2287 or cat@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Since July 19, the city has required face coverings on all CAT and Verde Lynx buses.

Clarkdale Rocks, Gem & Mineral Show

The next semi-annual Clarkdale Rocks, Gem & Mineral Show and Sale is set to take place Friday through Sunday, Sept. 25-27.

The Mingus Gem & Mineral Club will host the event at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse Auditorium, 19 N. Ninth St.

Hours Sept. 25-26 are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sept. 27. Admission is free.

Dealers, wire-wrapping and geode-splitting demonstrations, agates, fossils, gems, beads, findings, cabochons, crystals, geodes, rock slabs, tumble-polished minerals, handcrafted jewelry, carvings and unique gift items will be available.

There will be a kids corner, with free mineral specimens for children 12 and younger. Children can also play the spin-n-win wheel. Get your mineral specimens identified while experiencing great family fun for everyone from youths to seniors.

Daily raffles will be held for a chance to win one of many beautiful prizes to be offered throughout the show.

Contact Bill Hedglin for information at billkarin3@q.com or 928-634-0269 or Mike Kavanagh at kavanagh1368@yahoo.com or 928-451-9193. Also, visit the club website for information at mingusgem.club.

Back-to-school immunizations

To protect children against serious vaccine preventable diseases, Arizona school immunization law requires them to receive immunizations before entry to child care and school.

Yavapai County Community Health Services will provide back-to-school vaccinations for all students who require immunizations for the upcoming school year.

Parents will need to bring their children's shot records and check with their doctor to make sure the records are up to date. To learn more about immunization requirements in Arizona, visit education.azgovernor.gov/edu/arizona-school-immunization-requirements

Unlike previous years, YCCHS will not be able to provide walk-up services because of efforts to maintain proper social distancing in waiting rooms. But appointments can be scheduled.

It is recommended that families make appointments early as appointment times have been extended to mitigate the number of patients in waiting rooms at any given time.

For uninsured children, there is an administration fee of $20 per child receiving vaccines. Administration fees can be waived under certain circumstances. Please call 928-771-3122 for the Prescott area and 928-639-8130 for the Verde Valley area to schedule an appointment or for more information.

YCCHS will bill for insurance. Parental consent is required to administer the shots to children under the age of 18.

Donate blood during COVID-19 pandemic

Giving blood has always meant saving lives. In these times, though, when life seems uncertain, giving is more important than ever. That’s because people who need blood – for example, cancer patients, accident survivors and those with certain types of anemia – haven’t stopped needing it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, someone needs blood every two seconds. The state of Arizona needs 600 donations per day to match that need.

For more information about donating blood, please contact Kim Angelo at 928-214-3970 or Vitalant at 877-258-4825.

Sedona library closed; services available online

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sedona Public Library will remain closed until further notice.

While the library is closed, you can access its digital collections from your tablet, smartphone, or computer for free. All you need is your library card and PIN.

If you don't have a library card, you can apply for an online card that gives you access to digital materials.

Visit sedonalibrary.org for updates and for online services.

Medication drop box at Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Camp Verde campus

In a joint effort with MATFORCE and the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Camp Verde Campus has installed a medication drop box for the community to dispose of expired or unneeded prescription medications.

The drop box is available to the public from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1298 Finnie Flat Road, Camp Verde.

AZALR Bikefest coming to Cottonwood Oct. 16-18

The American Legion Riders Post 25 will host the 2020 AZALR Bikefest Oct. 16-18. More than 200 riders from around the state are expected to come to Cottonwood for the fundraiser.

The majority of the funds will be going to the two causes, Legion Boys and Girls Camp and the ALR National Legacy Fund, which enables continuing education to the children of fallen and disabled Veterans. Vendors are also needed.

The American Legion is asking for any donations whether monetary, services or products.