Making stunning nature photos: Sedona Camera Club offers photography tips from Ian Plant

Professional landscape, wildlife, and travel photographer Ian Plant will present to the Sedona Camera Club starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28. Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, Plant’s online presentation will be via a Sedona Camera Club webinar.

Plant will share his favorite techniques for creatively using light, composition, and the magic of the moment to make unique nature photos that get noticed.

Plant will drill down into some of his core artistic philosophies, as well as discuss practical ways of creating high concept photographs that stand out. Great photography is all about showing people something they haven’t seen before, and Ian will show you how to see the world with fresh eyes, allowing you to create photos that connect with people in a more meaningful way.

Attendees are eligible to win a copy of Ian’s Ultimate Landscape Photography Course: shuttermonkeys.store/collections/landscape/products/the-ultimate-landscape-photography-course A drawing will be conducted at the meeting’s end.

Whether hanging over the rim of an active volcano, braving the elements to photograph critically-endangered species, or trekking deep into the wilderness to places most people will never see, the world-renowned professional photographer travels the globe seeking out amazing places and subjects in his never-ending quest to capture the beauty of our world with his camera.



Known for his inspiring images and single-minded dedication to creating the perfect photo, Plant has reached hundreds of thousands of people around the world in his mission to inspire and educate others in the art of photography.

Plant is a frequent contributor to many leading photo magazines, the author of numerous books and instructional videos, and CEO of Shuttermonkeys, a site dedicated to photography education and inspiration. You can learn more at ianplant.com



The silver lining of the COVID-19 cloud is that the online format enables Sedona Camera Club to host high profile photographers from around the U.S.



The club will have between 5-7 p.m. online meetings in 2020-2021. When the COVID situation permits, the club will return to face-to-face meetings. Other 2020-2021 speakers include Shane McDermott, JR Schnelzer, Sean Bagshaw, Adam Schallau and Dawn Kish.

Presentations, hosted by the Sedona Camera Club, are free to members. Guests may attend two meetings before joining. Email programchair@sedonacameraclub.org to obtain a link to register for the webinar.



Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills.



Membership costs $35 for the year. For more information on the Sedona Camera Club, visit sedonacameraclub.org.