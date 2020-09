Obituary: Bobbie Jean Henry, 1934-2020

Bobbie Jean Henry, born December 15th 1934 in Clayton, Oklahoma, passed away in Cottonwood, Arizona on September 9th, 2020.

A memorial service is planned for September 26th at 11:00 am at Clear Creek Cemetery, Camp Verde, Ariz. All that knew Bobbie are welcome.

Condolences can be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.