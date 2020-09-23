Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools consolidation Q&A

Verde Independent: County School Superintendent Tim Carter’s office concluded that a successful school district consolidation would result in minimal savings to taxpayers in both the Clarkdale-Jerome District and the new unified district. Do you agree with that determination? Do those savings in and of themselves warrant a consolidation of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union districts?

CBUVVS: The Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools agrees with Superintendent Tim Carter’s analysis, which were confirmed by Arizona Tax Research Association (ATRA). Taxes were never the primary reason consolidation was pursued, however with property owners paying less taxes, school consolidation should still occur, with the result being more dollars reinvested in the classroom.

VI: What are the long-term tax implications for residents in the current Clarkdale-Jerome and Cottonwood-Oak Creek districts if consolidation occurs? What does it mean for the future of override and bond elections?

CBUVVS: The long -term tax implications for voters in Clarkdale-Jerome and COCSD will depend on voter behavior (future bond and override elections) as well as the actions of the State Legislature. The Legislature annually sets the Qualifying Tax Rate for K-12 schools. Presently, if consolidation occurs, taxes will decrease in COCSD and C-J district.

VI: How would consolidation impact the bonding capacity of the new unified district vs. the two existing districts? Do you view this as a positive or negative consequence of consolidation? Please explain.

CBUVVS: Currently, the aggregate debt capacity for C-J, COCSD and Mingus is $43.4 million. The combined debt capacity of the new unified district and CJ will be $38.9 million. Currently, both COCSD and Mingus Union have considerable debt capacity and Clarkdale-Jerome has no outstanding bonds. Bonding capacity appears to be a non-issue for the new unified district as well as C-J.

VI: It has frequently been noted that our situation with three school districts, two of which govern one school each, is unique in that the Verde Valley is surrounded by unified districts in Flagstaff, Sedona, Camp Verde, Prescott Valley, Prescott and Chino Valley. Should we aspire to be like these other communities when it comes to school district structure? Why? Why not?

CBUVVS: With MUHS serving 1,200 students in one facility, and COCSD serving 1,900 students in five schools, their combined enrollment of 3,100 students is still small for a normal K-12 district. Martin L. Schultz, B.A. and M.A. in Education at ASU says: “Arizona school organization is 100 years old, and is in need of some serious reorganization and unification.” His recommendation is the student population of a District should be a minimum of 6,000 students. We feel the Verde Valley is behind the curve. We have the ability to make a positive change, similar to other area communities.

VI: At the direction of the 2018 Consolidation Advisory Committee, the directors of finance for both districts prepared a cost analysis that focused almost exclusively on salaries and the elimination of potential personnel redundancies. Are there other areas of cost and revenue that should be considered with consolidation?

CBUVVS: YES, there are additional areas that will need to be explored for cost savings and conversion of those dollars into additional education resources. Such as transportation department expenses. Running and maintaining two separate bus fleets, when combined should result in substantial savings. Also, building maintenance, food service delivery, information technology (IT), and purchasing departments should all experience economies of scale. The newly elected combined school board would need to explore every department for potential savings. We have never presented a tax savings, merely a better use of resources to deliver the best education possible.

VI: If there is a cost savings to property taxpayers through consolidation, does it follow that the new unified district would be able to operate in a more economical manner than the two currently existing school districts? Would it result in reduced administrative and operational savings?

CBUVVS: With a unified district, we see a reduction of the duplicity that occurs with two districts. Past MUHS Superintendent Dr. Jack Keegan estimated that savings to exceed $1 million per year. He, along with a past business manager, and another past superintendent of MUHS have encouraged us to continue toward unification. Amounts have been disputed, as people come forward wanting to maintain the status quo and their salary structure. New competition has arisen from charter schools, private and parochial schools, online education, and home schooling. If public schools are to survive, we need change that brings our customers back.

VI: Claims have been made that a successful school district consolidation would allow for an equalization of K-12 teacher salaries and benefits. Should elementary teachers receive the same compensation as high school teachers?

CBUVVS: In a unified school district, all certified teachers are paid on the same salary schedule, which is based on the years of teaching experience and level of education. Elementary teachers must prepare lessons in all subject areas, whereas most high school teachers repeat the same lessons throughout the day. Elementary teachers lay the learning foundation for students as they progress through the educational system and are worthy of equal pay.

VI: Claims have been made that a consolidation of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union districts would result in a better coordination of school calendars. Is that a legitimate concern? Are school calendars among the local districts disjointed?

CBUVVS: This school year there is no conflict in the calendars, which is very good for the families with students in both COCSD and MUHSD. An aligned calendar is a bonus, but not the sole reason to vote in favor of consolidation. In years past it would have been a benefit and possible in the future. Although calendars are aligned currently, this year’s pandemic has brought to light an obvious problem: wouldn’t it have been nice to have one plan to facilitate opening schools safely? Both districts have different ideas on how that needs to happen.

VI: Claims have been made that a consolidation of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union districts would result in improved curriculum alignment and student achievement? What is currently lacking in the curriculum alignment of the two school districts? Is it fair to claim consolidation will result in improved student achievement? Please explain?

CBUVVS: Unified school districts the curriculum and textbook publishers are consistent across grade levels, which lends to all students doing better when the vocabulary is consistent and reliable throughout instruction. In unified school districts, teachers are trained in shared methodology, which results in student achievement as learning outcomes are consistent. With a common curricula coordinator for the new K-12 district, there will be consistency.

VI: Voters rejected a consolidation of the Clarkdale-Jerome, Mingus Union and Cottonwood-Oak Creek districts in 1998. They also rejected a state-ordered election in 2008 to consolidate the Mingus Union and Cottonwood-Oak Creek districts. Now, 12 years later, what has changed that justifies the merger of these two school districts?

CBUVVS: In 2008, the ballot question was put forward by the state suggesting that districts be consolidated by geographic proximity all across the state. All districts in the Verde Valley and most of the state united to oppose the measure because it was an overstep of local control. However, in 2020, this question is being brought before voters through a community led initiative including numerous seasoned education leaders from both MUHSD and COCSD who would like to see a more aligned K-12 educational model operating more efficiently with an ever tightening budget.

VI: Claims have been made that a consolidation of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union districts would result in an articulated K-12 curriculum? What is currently lacking in the progressive education plan of the two school districts?

CBUVVS: Refer to answer 9 above. Currently, there are two governing boards with differing vision and mission statements regarding the educational goal of each district in the community. As a result, dialogue regarding textbooks, instructional methodology, and outcomes are not shared. Textbooks are expensive. Program alignment is lacking between the two districts. An example relating to IT when four years ago COCSD had one device per two students, MUHS had two computer carts for the entire district. It would be in the best use of our community tax dollars and the best interest of the school communities if they were aligned.

VI: Please explain your understanding of the 2018 lawsuit initiated by the Mingus district that, in effect, canceled the 2018 consolidation election? Was that lawsuit necessary? Were the voters of the two districts best served by this legal intervention?

CBUVVS: COCSD had passed their resolution requesting consolidation, but MUHS could not be convinced to take this matter to the voters. Without both districts passing such a resolution requesting unification, the only alternative was a citizen ballot initiative. Sufficient signatures were collected, and an election was called. Mingus sued its own constituents, and Judge David Mackey recommended that the parties reach an out-of-court settlement. Nobody walked away happy, and the election was postponed. The voters were NOT served well, and only now are they finally going to have a voice on the November 3rd ballot.

VI: With consolidation, the Clarkdale-Jerome District would pay tuition to the new unified district for its students to attend high school at Mingus. Is this a burden to the Clarkdale-Jerome School District or its taxpayers?

CBUVVS: Clarkdale-Jerome School District would pay tuition to send its high school students to the new unified district. However, this is not an added burden from a taxpayer perspective. CJ taxpayers are currently paying the full Qualifying Tax Rate as a part of the Mingus Union District. They will continue to pay the Qualifying Tax Rate for purposes of generating the necessary tuition funds to send the high school students to the school of their choice.

VI: Would consolidation create new opportunities for Clarkdale-Jerome, such as unifying within their own district, phasing in a traditional high school over four years, working with the CSS to open a satellite campus of the Accommodation School District in CJ, or create a joint CTE high school with VACTE, or use dual credit options using the community college, or partner with the Apache Nation, or create an online high school, or partner with a charter high school? Are any of those scenarios realistic opportunities for the Clarkdale-Jerome District should consolidation be successful?

CBUVVS: Yes all of these scenarios are possible and it is up to the C-J school board to determine how they choose to educate their 9-12 students. The district maintains their school choice rights and have several options for their choice. Sadly, the Clarkdale-Jerome District Governing Board didn’t have enough candidates to fill their empty board seats at election time. They have approximately 500 students, teachers, and staff counting on direction from an elected board. We hope that this community rises to help in this important area.

VI: Are there negative consequences to the Clarkdale-Jerome District if Mingus and Cottonwood-Oak Creek were consolidated into a new district? Are there positive consequences to the Clarkdale-Jerome District if Mingus and Cottonwood-Oak Creek were consolidated into a new district?

CBUVVS: There really are no negative consequences for the C-J taxpayers or students. Their students will continue to attend Mingus Union (or a high school of choice) just as they have always done. A positive consequence for C-J would be lower taxes in the future. Some have argued that there is no representation on the new district board for Clarkdale. However, their representation is through the C-J School Board. C-J will not be taxed for overrides or bonding in the new district.

VI: Would the Verde Valley be better served by having one five-member school board vs. the current system of 10 school board members, five for each district?

CBUVVS: Often, it is difficult to find enough candidates willing to run for a board seat. Often elections for board seats are canceled or even have to rely on appointment by the county superintendent to fill a seat due to lack of interest in the community. Filling five board positions would be an easier task. In addition, one has only to attend a governing board meeting for COCSD and MUHSD to see how dramatically different each board conducts themselves and sets policy. Having one board to determine policy for all students K-12 would improve academic success and opportunities for K-12 students.

VI: Would consolidation provide efficiencies to student transportation? Should there be separate school bus fleets for each of the two school districts?

CBUVVS: In unified school district, the buses are used across the grade levels depending upon the school start times, etc. Usually the elementary schools start earlier so the buses deliver those students to school and then turn around for high school students. It is efficient and will save much needed money. Base level funding for schools and federal grants will still be calculated on average daily membership as is always the case. Consequently, there are financial benefits to unification/consolidation as the combined transportation needs would be greater.

VI: Does consolidation pose a threat to the athletic and other extra-curricular programs of the two school districts?

CBUVVS: No, consolidation is not a threat to extra-curricular activities. In the new district, extra-curricular activities could include bringing the middle level students (6-8) into these activities to build the programs. Presently parents are often paying for these programs at Mingus through booster clubs and fundraising. A K-12 district provides a much easier path for teachers and coaches to develop extra-curricular programs such as the Fine Arts, music, Agriscience/FFA and athletics.

VI: Does consolidation pose a threat to school programs such as art, music and theater?

CBUVVS: Currently, COCSD provides art, music, and theater programming that is age appropriate for all grade levels. Of course, elementary programs are not of the same sophisticated level as the high school due to the developmental abilities of the students. That does not mean the programs do not exist.

Unification will result in opportunities for these programs. Art, music, and theatre are programs which should be provided at all grade levels. A unified school district can provide opportunities for students who excel in the “arts” to benefit from the teaching strengths in higher grade levels.

The Committee For Better Upper Verde Valley Schools was created on March 29, 2018. The original Committee members who were involved starting this endeavor were: Phil Terbell, President; Jerry Brown, Treasurer; Bob DeGeer and Andy Groseta. Other members of the committee include Denise Kennedy, Julie Larson, Don Godard, Chris Godard, Ken Ligon, Charles Mackey, Connie Phillips, Electra Jung, Larry Strubhar, Gene Schneider, Jason Finger, JoAnne Cook, John Tavasci, Michelle Stadelman, Rudy Stadelman, Mike Mulcaire, Holly Grigaitis and Eric Wyles. The organization currently has 80-plus members .