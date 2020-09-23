County school superintendent adds consolidation Q&A session in Cornville

VERDE VALLEY – Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has added a sixth question and answer session for people who want to learn more about the proposed consolidation of the Mingus Union and Cottonwood-Oak Creek school districts.

“Our office had originally tried to schedule a public Q and A meeting in Cornville, but we were not able to identify a public facility, excluding schools, in that location,” Carter said Wednesday in a news release. “It was suggested that the Cornville Baptist Church might be used in providing a venue. Following several phone calls with their leadership, we have reached an agreement to use their facility.”

At 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, Carter will answer consolidation questions at First Southern Baptist Church, 11340 Circle Drive, Cornville.

Each of the six meetings will take place between Sept. 29 and Oct. 2 and are open to the public.

Carter will be the only speaker at the sessions, he said. The purpose of the meetings is not to persuade, but to inform.

“It is an opportunity to ask questions about those things that are in the Consolidation Informational Pamphlet,” Carter said. “Many of the venues have a limited capacity due to COVID-19 and are available on a first come, first serve basis. There will be social distancing within the room.”

The first session will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 at the Town of Clarkdale Auditorium, 19 N. 9th St.

Q&A sessions will also be held at the Cottonwood Annex/Board of Supervisors Meeting Room, at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30. The Cottonwood Annex is at 10 S. 6th St.

Carter will also hold two Q&A sessions on Friday, Oct. 2. The first is at 3 p.m. at the Town of Clarkdale Auditorium. The second, at 5 p.m., will be in room M-137 of Yavapai College, Clarkdale Campus, 601 W. Black Hills Dr.

Yavapai College policy requires signed COVID-19 waivers to enter.

