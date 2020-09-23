OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Sept. 23
Weather  88.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

County school superintendent adds consolidation Q&A session in Cornville

Tim Carter

Tim Carter

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | AZShutterbug42
Originally Published: September 23, 2020 10:48 a.m.

VERDE VALLEY – Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has added a sixth question and answer session for people who want to learn more about the proposed consolidation of the Mingus Union and Cottonwood-Oak Creek school districts.

“Our office had originally tried to schedule a public Q and A meeting in Cornville, but we were not able to identify a public facility, excluding schools, in that location,” Carter said Wednesday in a news release. “It was suggested that the Cornville Baptist Church might be used in providing a venue. Following several phone calls with their leadership, we have reached an agreement to use their facility.”

At 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, Carter will answer consolidation questions at First Southern Baptist Church, 11340 Circle Drive, Cornville.

Each of the six meetings will take place between Sept. 29 and Oct. 2 and are open to the public.

Carter will be the only speaker at the sessions, he said. The purpose of the meetings is not to persuade, but to inform.

“It is an opportunity to ask questions about those things that are in the Consolidation Informational Pamphlet,” Carter said. “Many of the venues have a limited capacity due to COVID-19 and are available on a first come, first serve basis. There will be social distancing within the room.”

The first session will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 at the Town of Clarkdale Auditorium, 19 N. 9th St.

Q&A sessions will also be held at the Cottonwood Annex/Board of Supervisors Meeting Room, at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30. The Cottonwood Annex is at 10 S. 6th St.

Carter will also hold two Q&A sessions on Friday, Oct. 2. The first is at 3 p.m. at the Town of Clarkdale Auditorium. The second, at 5 p.m., will be in room M-137 of Yavapai College, Clarkdale Campus, 601 W. Black Hills Dr.

Yavapai College policy requires signed COVID-19 waivers to enter.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

County superintendent to deliver consolidation facts in Q&A sessions
Mingus school board accepts consolidation petition checklist
Mingus school board could accept attorneys’ consolidation petition language
Consolidation questions, yes; consolidation answers, no
Verde Valley school boards to take position on possible consolidation
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News