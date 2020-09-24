Commentary: Clarkdale-Jerome an essential vote to preserve Mingus ‘Union’

Editor’s Note According to Committee for Better Upper Verde Schools member Andy Groseta, the intent of the 2019 legislation was to create a single-canvass consolidation election. It was never intended to prevent Clarkdale-Jerome voters from voting. In response, Mr. Renard says, “I am dismissive of these statements, and that reflects how I feel.”

Abraham Lincoln once said “The ballot is stronger than the bullet.” The vote, the franchise, is the fundamental power that we the people have over our elected officials.

So I ask you this, what would it take for you to give up your right to vote? If you are a parent, what would it take for you to give up the right to decide who gets to run the school your children go to? How would you feel if you found out that someone actively tried to prevent you from voting on something that would affect you, your children, your community?

These aren’t rhetorical questions; these are questions I ask the citizens of the Clarkdale Jerome School District in relation to the upcoming vote on consolidation. Aside from the meaningless promises of being “for the kids” and dreams of savings that will never materialize, this consolidation will cut Clarkdale-Jerome out of the Mingus Union District.

These citizens, who have supported Mingus for the past 50 years, will no longer be able to vote on bonds or overrides. The community from which Mingus originated would no longer have a say in its governance. If these citizens disagree with how the school is being run, they will no longer be able to vote on the governing board, nor will they be able volunteer to serve on the board.

In fact, three of the current board members are residents of the Clarkdale Jerome District and would no longer be able to serve. The residents of Clarkdale, Jerome, and the Yavapai Apache Nation would lose their right to vote. And here’s the thing, that’s not even the worst part.

At the beginning of 2019, at the behest of the pro consolidation group, a bill was introduced that, if passed, would have prevented the residents of Clarkdale-Jerome School District on voting on this issue at all. When introduced, it contained language that would have completely forbidden Clarkdale Jerome residents from voting.

To be fair, after a public outcry at this move, after the Superintendent’s Office, Clarkdale Jerome School District and even the Arizona School Board Association objected to the wording, it was played off as a mistake. An “oopsie” in the language of a bill that would have prevented an entire community from getting to vote on this issue. But the push to limit the impact of the Clarkdale Jerome vote didn’t end there.

As the law stands, and has stood for many years, all involved districts must agree on the dissolution of a union high school district before consolidation can occur. It is similar to the electoral college; even the little guy gets a say.

So, after playing off the words of a draft law … a draft that could have become law had dozens of citizens and organizations not raised their voices in fury, this group then tried to take away the protection of the smaller district and turn it into a simple majority vote.

That way, even if Clarkdale Jerome voted against consolidation, they could try and override that vote with the more populous Cottonwood district. Why don’t they want Clarkdale to have an equal say? Why do they think they have the right to change the laws anytime the laws don’t break in their favor?

Or, I guess a different question is, why do they think that Cottonwood owns Mingus. The closest that their members have ever come to answering the question about the Clarkdale vote is that CJSD had its vote, they voted not to pursue consolidation.

The attitude is that because the CJSD Board voted against consolidation in 2017, that no one in Clarkdale, Jerome, or the Yavapai Apache Nation should have the opportunity to keep this union together. Instead of realizing that the CJSD Board was a vote for unity, they have taken the stance that the citizens of Clarkdale Jerome don’t deserve to be part of our district anymore. The belief that Clarkdale Jerome should not vote to keep Mingus a union high school shows an undeserved sense of ownership. Mingus is a union high school. It belongs equally to all of its communities, and all of its communities deserve an equal vote in its fate.

This vote is important. This vote has the ability to mold the future of education in Clarkdale, Jerome, and Cottonwood for decades to come. This vote, like every vote we as citizens are allowed to cast is the quintessential piece of our American Democracy.

So what would it take for you to give up that vote? What is worth giving up your right to vote on how your children are educated? More importantly, what would you do if someone tried to take that vote from you?

Stephen Renard is an 18-year resident of the Verde Valley, and has been teaching for the past nine years, the last five at Mingus Union High School.