OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Sept. 26
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Brothers accused of passing counterfeit money

Joshua “Josh” Kenneth Poe, left, and David Ray Poe

Joshua “Josh” Kenneth Poe, left, and David Ray Poe

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: September 25, 2020 9:14 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – Two brothers were arrested Thursday on charges stemming from an alleged attempt to pass counterfeit money to businesses, according to a release from the Cottonwood Police Department.

Joshua “Josh” Kenneth Poe, 39, and David Ray Poe, 44, both of Cottonwood, were charged Thursday, Sept. 24, with several felonies related to possession and attempted passing of counterfeit money, police said.

Shortly after 5 p.m, Thursday, officers were called to a business in the 400 block of S. Main Street because a man tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. As an officer was investigating that report, another business in the 500 block of S. Main Street called to report two men tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill in the second store.

One of the suspects matched a description from the first store, police said.

While officers were attempting to locate the two suspects, dispatch received three more reports from businesses located in a strip mall in the 1500 block of E. State Route 89A for two men trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill.

The suspects were eventually located in the 300 block of S. Main Street and identified as brothers.

The counterfeit $100.00 bill was located in Josh Poe’s possession. Josh Poe admitted to officers he knew the money was fake but he and his brother are homeless and he was trying to purchase food.

The brothers were booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center, but both were out of custody through Pre-Trial Services in less than 24 hours.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Second suspect arrested in Cornville counterfeit money operation
Cornville woman arrested for operating counterfeit operation
More fake bills circulating throughout Yavapai County
3 suspects using counterfeit $100 bills arrested at Costco
Counterfeit money circulating throughout Verde Valley
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News