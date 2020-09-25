Fire slows weekend traffic along I-17 in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – Drivers along what was an already busy I-17, through the Verde Valley, experienced even more traffic delays than usual Friday afternoon due to a fire.

A brush fire along the interstate, at mile marker 294, north of Camp Verde, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Twitter account. At about 3:30 p.m., the ADOT tweeted that the interstate had been shut down in both directions.

By 6 p.m., the fire was extinguished to the extent where both southbound lanes could be re-opened and one northbound lane was re-opened.

Further south, a law enforcement situation at mile marker 262, at Cordes Junction and State Route 69, caused delays as well. The interstate remained open, but police were directing traffic through the area.