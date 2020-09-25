OFFERS
Fri, Sept. 25
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Fire slows weekend traffic along I-17 in Camp Verde

A plane attempts to help put out a brushfire along I-17 north of Camp Verde on Friday. The fire caused the interstate to be shut down, for a short time, and travelers through the area were asked to find alternate routes. Courtesy photo

A plane attempts to help put out a brushfire along I-17 north of Camp Verde on Friday. The fire caused the interstate to be shut down, for a short time, and travelers through the area were asked to find alternate routes. Courtesy photo

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: September 25, 2020 6:33 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – Drivers along what was an already busy I-17, through the Verde Valley, experienced even more traffic delays than usual Friday afternoon due to a fire.

photo

A helicopter attempts to help put out a brushfire along I-17 north of Camp Verde on Friday. Courtesy photo

A brush fire along the interstate, at mile marker 294, north of Camp Verde, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Twitter account. At about 3:30 p.m., the ADOT tweeted that the interstate had been shut down in both directions.

By 6 p.m., the fire was extinguished to the extent where both southbound lanes could be re-opened and one northbound lane was re-opened.

Further south, a law enforcement situation at mile marker 262, at Cordes Junction and State Route 69, caused delays as well. The interstate remained open, but police were directing traffic through the area.

photo

A plane attempts to help put out a brush fire along I-17 north of Camp Verde on Friday. The fire caused the interstate to be shut down, for a short time, and travelers through the area were asked to find alternate routes. Courtesy photo

