Obituary: Charles David Burks, 1948-2020

Charles David “Stoney” Burks, 72, was born on March 23, 1948 and passed away on September 14, 2020 after a long courageous battle with Congestive Heart Failure.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Zeff and Mary Burks, a brother Rickey and a sister Kathy. He leaves behind, his wife and best friend of 36 years Lana.

A daughter, April (Brandon), 3 grandchildren, Derek, Cade and Mattingly and let’s not forget fur-baby, Stout. Three sisters, Brenda, Karen and Denise “Bug”.

The Phoenix Suns, Arizona Cardinals and D- Backs have lost a very loyal and supportive fan.

The wine industry will definitely notice a revenue decline! Stoney loved a good glass of wine.

We would like to extend our upmost gratitude to the Montezuma Rimrock first responders as well as the medical team at VVMC. Most of all, Stoney, we will always and forever hold your memory in our hearts and daily lives.

A celebration of life will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 14th at THAT Brewery, 300 E. Cherry St., Bldg. B, Cottonwood, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority/Montezuma Rimrock Auxiliary, MRFD Aux 26 B Salt Mine Rd Camp Verde, AZ 86322.

