OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Sept. 26
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Louis Kelley Riedel 1920-2020

Louis Kelley Riedel

Louis Kelley Riedel

Originally Published: September 25, 2020 10:21 p.m.

On September 8, 2020 Louis Kelley Riedel was quietly called Home. Kelley celebrated his 100th birthday on March 17, 2020.

He was born in Minden City, Michigan, grew up in Harbor Beach Michigan, steamboated the Great Lakes and played football at U of M before joining the US Army in 1942. 1st Lieutenant Riedel served in Europe and Japan during WWII and advanced to Captian prior to separation in 1945.

Kelley returned home in 1946 with his wife, Virginia and their baby. They moved to Phoenix Arizona in 1961. Kelley remarried in 1976. He and Ramona relocated to the Verde Valley in 1979, then moved to Peoria in 2016.

Louis Kelley Riedel leaves his beloved wife, Ramona (Meggison) Riedel, children, Pamela (Riedel) Snell, Raymond Riedel, James Riedel, Denis Day and Dianne (Day) Pillen, 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

His remains were donated to Science Care Arizona. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests planting a tree, gifting Science Care Arizona, or gifting the Alzheimer’s Association, in memoriam.

Kelley brought faithful love for his family, a boy-ish grin, a sweet sense of humor, a gift for story-telling, hunger for learning, joy in playing harmonica and accordian, ‘wearing o’ the green’, and enjoyed every person he met. “He is not lost our dearest love, Nor has he travelled far, Just stepped inside Home’s loveliest room And left the door ajar”.

-Anonymous Irish Blessing.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

100 Candles!
Obituary: Ramona Jean Fant 1937-2020
Obituary: Gerald Louis Wombacher 1935-2020
Obituary: Robert Louis Blevins, 1930-2020
Obituary: Donald E. O’Toole 1935 - 2020

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News