Obituary: Louis Kelley Riedel 1920-2020
On September 8, 2020 Louis Kelley Riedel was quietly called Home. Kelley celebrated his 100th birthday on March 17, 2020.
He was born in Minden City, Michigan, grew up in Harbor Beach Michigan, steamboated the Great Lakes and played football at U of M before joining the US Army in 1942. 1st Lieutenant Riedel served in Europe and Japan during WWII and advanced to Captian prior to separation in 1945.
Kelley returned home in 1946 with his wife, Virginia and their baby. They moved to Phoenix Arizona in 1961. Kelley remarried in 1976. He and Ramona relocated to the Verde Valley in 1979, then moved to Peoria in 2016.
Louis Kelley Riedel leaves his beloved wife, Ramona (Meggison) Riedel, children, Pamela (Riedel) Snell, Raymond Riedel, James Riedel, Denis Day and Dianne (Day) Pillen, 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
His remains were donated to Science Care Arizona. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests planting a tree, gifting Science Care Arizona, or gifting the Alzheimer’s Association, in memoriam.
Kelley brought faithful love for his family, a boy-ish grin, a sweet sense of humor, a gift for story-telling, hunger for learning, joy in playing harmonica and accordian, ‘wearing o’ the green’, and enjoyed every person he met. “He is not lost our dearest love, Nor has he travelled far, Just stepped inside Home’s loveliest room And left the door ajar”.
-Anonymous Irish Blessing.
Information provided by survivors.
