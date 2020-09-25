OFFERS
Obituary: Stella Catherine Stevick, 1935-2020

Stella Catherine Stevick

Stella Catherine Stevick

Originally Published: September 25, 2020 10:16 p.m.

Stella Catherine Stevick, was born on March 4, 1935 to Jack and Mary Kolodziej in Detroit Michigan. She went to be with our Heavenly Father surrounded by her loved ones on September 24, 2020.

Stella was a long-term and very active member of Immaculate Conception, ordained a Eucharistic Minister.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Don Stevick, her parents, her brothers-in-law, Tony Karczewski and Sam Hryckowian, her mother- and father-in-law, Joe and Elma Robson.

Stella leaves behind, her five sons, Ken Stevick of Phoenix, Arizona, Christopher (Cindi) of Phoenix, George (Mona) of Juneau, Alaska, Paul (Lesea) of Camp Verde, Arizona and Steven (Sara) of Cocolalla, Idaho; her sisters, Theresa Karczewski of Holly, Michigan and Celie Hryckowian of Holly, Michigan.

“Gooma” was cherished by 10 grandchildren who adored her and 15 great-grandkids, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A good and faithful servant, Stella was a devout Catholic and lived her life well, loving her Lord with everything she had. She was good, kind and compassionate to anyone she met. She knew no strangers and would stop to have a visit everywhere she went.

Memorial service will be held at Immaculate Conception in Cottonwood on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10:30am. Reception to follow. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

