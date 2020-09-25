OFFERS
Sat, Sept. 26
Outdoor artist reception: Clark Memorial Library art exhibit

Elizabeth Gerstner's "Write Your Own Story (assemblage)" is the type of artwork to be found at the "Not for Sale" display. The Clark Memorial Library hosts an outdoor reception Tuesday, Sept. 29, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., in the parking lot in front of the library. Courtesy photo

Staff report
Originally Published: September 25, 2020 10:02 p.m.

Join in celebrating the Made in Clarkdale artists, whose fabulous exhibit ‘Not for Sale’ is on display in Clark Memorial Library, at an outdoor reception on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the library.

Music will be provided by Tommy Anderson and Dave Rentz. Refreshments will be provided by Friends of Clark Memorial Library. The library will be open for seven patrons at a time to see the art; masks required.

The Art in the Clark “Not for Sale” art exhibit, which closes on September 30th, can also be viewed during regular library hours, Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to Noon.

Please call the library at 928-649-2613 to make an appointment. Clark Memorial Library is located at 39 N. Ninth St. in the Clarkdale Town Center.

