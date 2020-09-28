Cottonwood's 66th annual Christmas Parade is scheduled Saturday, Dec. 5. This year’s theme is “Arizona Dreamin,” so put on your creative hats of all things Arizona that you dream of and come be a part of this truly hometown tradition. There will be floats, dancers, horses and much, much more. Prizes are awarded for Best Parade Theme, Best Commercial Float, Best Community Spirit and Best Marching/Walking Groups.

Registration is going on now. The early registration discount will disappear on Nov. 1, so do not delay. Non-Profit applicants are $10 and Commercial applicants are $25 until the end of October. After that Non-profits will be $20 and Commercial will be $40. This is a fun and effective way to get your organization or business recognized as a part of our great community.

You may pick up an application at the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce offices, 849 Cove Parkway, Cottonwood, or go online to www.CottonwoodChamberAZ.org where you may register and pay. Registering online is faster and that is important because your position in the line-up is dependent on the order of registration.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Starting from the parking lot at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, it will travel east on Cherry Street, turn left on Main Street and continue north all the way into Old Town Cottonwood. Bundle up, bring your chairs, and experience a true home town Christmas Parade. There are floats, fancy cars including one covered with toys, mountain men in authentic dress, dogs, horses, pigs, lambs, dancers, old tractors, fire trucks and much, much more!

Please contact the Chamber at info@cottonwoodchamberaz.org or call the Chamber of Commerce offices at 928-634-7593.