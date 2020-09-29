Commentary: Consolidation a bad idea 12 years ago; a bad idea now

Twelve years ago I put a bumper sticker on the outside of my six-subject binder that barely fit in my locker.

The bumper sticker said “We love James Ball, Keep MUHS Theatre Alive.”

I remember being a sophomore and mustering enough courage to speak at a board meeting about my thoughts and opinion on consolidation and how the arts would inevitably be severely underfunded.

As an aside, Mr. Detwiler took the time to write me a note that I still have to this day congratulating me for my effort and courage it took to speak for my peers in front of what I remember to be an intimidating scene at a packed board meeting. I appreciated his acknowledgment that validated my effort to speak up and urge students to do the same. Your effort is recognized and valued.

I spoke from my heart about my love for theater and how I found my passion hidden in the scenes I practiced for plays and musicals.

I thought then about how other classes never fueled me the way theater did. I passed my classes with good grades, but I thrived and excelled in every aspect when it came to extracurricular activities, specifically, theater and choir.

I am still in contact with people I did theater with and can tell stories in detail about those experiences, however, I can’t say the same for my math, history, science, or English classes.

ATORT fueled my passion then and theater continues to fuel my passion now — my husband and I are season ticket holders to several theaters locally, frequently make it a point to see live theater productions when we travel, and we have not missed a main stage Mingus ATORT production.

As a public elementary school special education teacher, I recognize the benefit that COCSD stands to gain from unifying the districts. In saying that, I don’t believe it is right to take from the poor to feed the poorer. It’s not moral to punish high school teachers who already make meager wages in order to rectify how COCSD chooses to pay their staff.

There is a bigger debate that needs to be had than what is happening in Cottonwood concerning education. In short, teachers in Arizona do not get paid what they deserve.

Unfortunately, the arts are the first thing to go when we talk about budget cuts. In this pandemic, we have seen this confirmed time and time again. Movie theaters, museums, theaters, recitals, concerts — all closed and canceled.

Sports have and always will find a way to thrive which again has been confirmed during these unprecedented times. If the argument to all of this is, “nobody ever said anything about cutting the arts...” then I’d like to remind everybody that nobody said anything about it 12 years ago either and that it was a very quiet, but very real possibility that seemed to get brushed under the rug.

I spoke up about it then and I’m speaking up about it now. Consolidation is not in the best interest for students — it wasn’t then and it isn’t now.

Brittney Ellsworth is an alumni of MUHS. She was previously an elementary school special education teacher and currently teaches part time at NAU in the College of Education.