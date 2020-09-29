OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Sept. 29
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Michelle Conway appointed interim president/CEO of Sedona Chamber
Director of Marketing will step in as search for new leader gets underway

Michelle Conway

Michelle Conway

Originally Published: September 29, 2020 6:34 a.m.

The Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau (SCC&TB) Board of Directors announced today that it has appointed Michelle Conway as interim president/CEO, effective Oct. 12.

Conway, the SCC&TB Director of Marketing, will take on the role upon the departure of current President/CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff, who announced her appointment as President/CEO of the Park City, Utah Chamber of Commerce|Convention and Visitors Bureau last month. Wesselhoff’s last day at the Sedona Chamber is Oct. 9.

“Michelle’s deep experience with the business community and her critical role in developing sustainable marketing strategies for Sedona will keep the Chamber moving forward at this critical time,” said Board Chairman Lonnie Lillie. “Her work with the Sedona Tourism Economic Recovery Task Force and in preparing the FY21 Destination Recovery Plan for the City Council have demonstrated the leadership skills we need to continue our economic recovery.”

“I appreciate the Board’s confidence and I am looking forward to working with all our partners to continue moving forward,” Conway said. “We have an excellent foundation in place thanks to Jennifer’s leadership and the commitment of our Board, Chamber staff, City leaders and Chamber partners. They have all responded to the crisis with incredible energy, creativity and optimism.”

“Challenges remain, but we will see better times ahead,” she added. “I am privileged to be part of this amazing team.”

Conway has served as the SCC&TB Director of Marketing since joining the organization in 2009 with a background in marketing, branding, advertising and public relations. Her role has involved strategic planning, content and creative development, branding and vision leadership. She is responsible for positioning Sedona as a premier destination that emphasizes sustainability while being the best place for residents to live, work and play.

“Michelle is a leader in innovative destination marketing and management programs that ensure our economic vibrancy, resident quality of life, environmental preservation and visitor experience,” Lillie added.

Conway has supplemented her Bachelor’s Degree in Business/Marketing with professional advancement training from the Desert Sands Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America, Dale Carnegie, Toastmasters International and the Advertising Agency Management Institute. She is a member of the American Marketing Association, Destinations International, and Destination Marketing Association West. She is a 2020 graduate of Verde Valley Leadership.

She serves on the Northern Arizona Council of Governments Economic Development Council’s Tourism Committee, completing a term as Chairperson in 2019.

The Chamber Board has not set a deadline for completing the search for a permanent President/CEO.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Sedona Chamber Applauds Board of Directors
Sedona Chamber announces DMAP Designation at annual partner meeting
Sedona’s Wesselhoff joins state Tourism Advisory Council
Sedona Chamber CEO leaving position
Debbie Wilden steps down as CEO of Cottonwood Chamber
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News