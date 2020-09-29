Michelle Conway appointed interim president/CEO of Sedona Chamber

The Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau (SCC&TB) Board of Directors announced today that it has appointed Michelle Conway as interim president/CEO, effective Oct. 12.

Conway, the SCC&TB Director of Marketing, will take on the role upon the departure of current President/CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff, who announced her appointment as President/CEO of the Park City, Utah Chamber of Commerce|Convention and Visitors Bureau last month. Wesselhoff’s last day at the Sedona Chamber is Oct. 9.

“Michelle’s deep experience with the business community and her critical role in developing sustainable marketing strategies for Sedona will keep the Chamber moving forward at this critical time,” said Board Chairman Lonnie Lillie. “Her work with the Sedona Tourism Economic Recovery Task Force and in preparing the FY21 Destination Recovery Plan for the City Council have demonstrated the leadership skills we need to continue our economic recovery.”

“I appreciate the Board’s confidence and I am looking forward to working with all our partners to continue moving forward,” Conway said. “We have an excellent foundation in place thanks to Jennifer’s leadership and the commitment of our Board, Chamber staff, City leaders and Chamber partners. They have all responded to the crisis with incredible energy, creativity and optimism.”

“Challenges remain, but we will see better times ahead,” she added. “I am privileged to be part of this amazing team.”

Conway has served as the SCC&TB Director of Marketing since joining the organization in 2009 with a background in marketing, branding, advertising and public relations. Her role has involved strategic planning, content and creative development, branding and vision leadership. She is responsible for positioning Sedona as a premier destination that emphasizes sustainability while being the best place for residents to live, work and play.

“Michelle is a leader in innovative destination marketing and management programs that ensure our economic vibrancy, resident quality of life, environmental preservation and visitor experience,” Lillie added.

Conway has supplemented her Bachelor’s Degree in Business/Marketing with professional advancement training from the Desert Sands Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America, Dale Carnegie, Toastmasters International and the Advertising Agency Management Institute. She is a member of the American Marketing Association, Destinations International, and Destination Marketing Association West. She is a 2020 graduate of Verde Valley Leadership.

She serves on the Northern Arizona Council of Governments Economic Development Council’s Tourism Committee, completing a term as Chairperson in 2019.

The Chamber Board has not set a deadline for completing the search for a permanent President/CEO.