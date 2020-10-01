Public transit between Cottonwood and Sedona reintroduced with expanded weekend service
Beginning October 1, 2020, the City of Cottonwood will expand its Verde Lynx public transit service which connects Cottonwood and Sedona to pre-pandemic levels. The new schedule will provide more frequent and later night bus service tailored to the needs of Cottonwood residents who work in Sedona. The service will operate fare-free through December 2020.
According to Bruce Morrow, Cottonwood’s Transit Manager, “The schedule has been adjusted to accommodate Sedona’s tourism based economy. The most frequent and longest hours of service will operate on Wednesday through Sunday when the most employees need to get to Sedona.”
The new schedule includes:
• Expanded Service Wednesday through Sunday
• Buses every 45 minutes (6 AM – 7:30 PM)
• First bus leaving Cottonwood Library at 6 AM
• Last bus leaving Uptown Sedona at 10:30 PM
Monday and Tuesday
• Buses every 90 minutes throughout day
• First bus leaving Cottonwood Library at 6 AM
• Last bus leaving Uptown Sedona at 6:45 PM
Complete schedule information is available at www.ride-cat.com. Riders can also use Google Maps to get detailed transit directions, or download the RouteShout app for realtime bus arrival information.
