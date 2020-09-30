OFFERS
Cottonwood police: Threats involving Mountain View Prep student were a prank

A student who attends Mountain View Preparatory School received threatening texts over the weekend from a Camp Verde, police said. Police determined the threats were a hoax, but a 12-year-old Camp Verde boy has been referred to Verde Valley Juvenile Court for numerous felony charges. VVN file



By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: September 30, 2020 4:40 p.m.

COTTONWOOD –Tuesday, the Cottonwood Police Department issued a news release about a threat made last weekend.

Saturday, Sept. 26, according to the release, Cottonwood police were contacted by a parent whose son had received an alarming text message. At about 7 p.m., a parent contacted police to report her son had received a text message from an unknown person.

The text cautioned the boy to not to go to school Monday because the sender was going to shoot up the school. That text message was followed by a picture of an AR-15 propped on a couch.

Officers were able to locate the suspect. The suspect is a 12-year-old Camp Verde boy, the release states.

The investigation revealed the suspect doesn’t know the victim. The suspect was asked, by two girls, who know both the victim and suspect, to send it as a prank, the release states.

The suspect also doesn’t attend the same school as the victim. The suspect didn’t know the victim is a student at Mountain View Preparatory School, police said.

Due to the threat involving Mountain View Prep, school administrators were notified and kept apprised of the investigation.

The picture that was sent to the victim was an Internet photo. It was not of a firearm owned by the suspect or his family, police said.

The Cottonwood officer handling the investigation was assisted by the Department’s Terrorist Liaison Officer, Dispatch and the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center.

The investigation determined the Camp Verde boy was unable to fulfill the threats, police said. He was referred to the Yavapai County Juvenile Court for numerous felony charges.

The two girls involved are being identified and will be charged accordingly if appropriate, police said.

