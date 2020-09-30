Film Fest presents ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ Oct. 2-8

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Sedona premiere of “The Personal History of David Copperfield” showing Oct. 2-8 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“The Personal History of David Copperfield” re-imagines Charles Dickens’ classic ode to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of its award-winning filmmakers — giving the Dickensian tale new life for a cosmopolitan age with a diverse ensemble cast of stage and screen actors from across the world.

Emmy-winners and Oscar-nominees Armando Iannucci and Simon Blackwell lend their wry, yet heart-filled storytelling style to revisiting Dickens’ iconic hero on his quirky journey from impoverished orphan to burgeoning writer in Victorian England.

“The Personal History of David Copperfield” stars Oscar-nominee Dev Patel in the title role and features: Aneurin Barnard, Peter Capaldi, Morfydd Clark, Daisy May Cooper, Rosalind Eleazar, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Ben Whishaw, Paul Whitehouse, Gwendoline Christie, Anthony Welsh and Benedict Wong.

A lifelong fan of Charles Dickens, director Armando Iannucci had a creative spark a few years ago while re-reading the author’s acclaimed eighth novel, “David Copperfield,” which was first published in 1850.“I thought, ‘I want to make this as a movie,’” says Iannucci. “It felt so contemporary, but also because the past adaptations I’ve seen are all so serious and centered on the drama and the plot. There is a lot of plot and drama, but to me those are the least interesting things about the story.”“The hilarious scenes in the book were the most exciting to explore. It’s a very surreal, yet very real book. I wanted to get that across in the movie.”

“The Personal History of David Copperfield” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 2-8.

Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday, Oct. 2, 4 and 5; 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3; and 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 7 and 8.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.