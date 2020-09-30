Film Festival hosts Matthew Bourne’s ‘The Red Shoes’ Oct. 4

The legendary and award-winning dance production, Matthew Bourne’s “The Red Shoes,” will be screened at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m., presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

Matthew Bourne’s gorgeous take on the film classic comes to cinemas for the first time. Winner of two Olivier Awards, “The Red Shoes” is an utterly enthralling tale of obsession, possession and one girl’s dream to be the greatest dancer in the world.

Victoria Page lives to dance but her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion.

Filmed live at Sadler’s Wells in London especially for cinemas, Matthew Bourne’s “The Red Shoes” stars Ashley Shaw as Victoria Page, Adam Cooper as Boris Lermontov and Dominic North as Julian Craster.

This cinematic masterpiece re-Bourne on stage will dazzle your senses and break your heart.

Matthew Bourne’s magical adaptation of the classic Powell and Pressburger film is set to the achingly romantic music of golden-age Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann, the production is orchestrated by Terry Davies, with stunning designs by Lez Brotherston.

Matthew Bourne’s “The Red Shoes” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.