OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Sept. 30
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Man arrested on gun, drug charges

Kurt Avci Slavik

Kurt Avci Slavik

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: September 30, 2020 1:51 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – A Cottonwood man was arrested last week on several charges after he was allegedly driving recklessly and brandishing a handgun.

Kurt Avci Slavik, 23, was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center on the night of Friday, Sept. 25. He was charged with several counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, being a prohibited possessor, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia — all of which are felonies.

Slavik was also charged with several counts of misdemeanor endangerment, according to a report from the Cottonwood Police Department.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Sept. 25, the report said, officers responded to the Food City parking lot at State Route 89A and Main Street. The reports to police mentioned a man, driving a black car, driving fast in the parking lot, nearly hitting people and vehicles.

Police were told the man was confronted, and had brandished a handgun in response.

The report said as officers were pulling into the parking lot, a black vehicle backed up quickly, made a “J” turn and headed toward both an exit and a patrol vehicle, the report said. Officers stopped the vehicle and conducted a high-risk stop.

According to the report, officers had their weapons drawn and the driver and sole occupant of the car — a 2002 Black Lincoln 4DSD. Slavik was directed to get out and walk backward toward one of the police vehicles, where he was taken into custody.

Slavik told police he is a felon and is going back to prison, the report said.

Police said officers located a 9mm Armi Fratelli Taneoglio Spa semi-automatic handgun in the car. It was loaded with bullets in a magazine, but there wasn’t a bullet in the chamber.

Police also found a glass methamphetamine pipe in the center console.

Slavik remained at the Detention Center as of Sept. 30. He is being held on a $50,000 paper bond.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News