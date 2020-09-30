Man arrested on gun, drug charges
COTTONWOOD – A Cottonwood man was arrested last week on several charges after he was allegedly driving recklessly and brandishing a handgun.
Kurt Avci Slavik, 23, was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center on the night of Friday, Sept. 25. He was charged with several counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, being a prohibited possessor, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia — all of which are felonies.
Slavik was also charged with several counts of misdemeanor endangerment, according to a report from the Cottonwood Police Department.
Shortly before 11 p.m. on Sept. 25, the report said, officers responded to the Food City parking lot at State Route 89A and Main Street. The reports to police mentioned a man, driving a black car, driving fast in the parking lot, nearly hitting people and vehicles.
Police were told the man was confronted, and had brandished a handgun in response.
The report said as officers were pulling into the parking lot, a black vehicle backed up quickly, made a “J” turn and headed toward both an exit and a patrol vehicle, the report said. Officers stopped the vehicle and conducted a high-risk stop.
According to the report, officers had their weapons drawn and the driver and sole occupant of the car — a 2002 Black Lincoln 4DSD. Slavik was directed to get out and walk backward toward one of the police vehicles, where he was taken into custody.
Slavik told police he is a felon and is going back to prison, the report said.
Police said officers located a 9mm Armi Fratelli Taneoglio Spa semi-automatic handgun in the car. It was loaded with bullets in a magazine, but there wasn’t a bullet in the chamber.
Police also found a glass methamphetamine pipe in the center console.
Slavik remained at the Detention Center as of Sept. 30. He is being held on a $50,000 paper bond.
