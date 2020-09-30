New movie 'Spontaneous' a coming-of-age love story about growing up ... and blowing up

Spontaneous

Jurassic Party Productions

Director: M.J. Bassett

Writers: Isabel Bassett, M.J. Bassett

Producers: Kyle Ambrose, Delon Bakker, M.J. Bassett, et. al.

Cast: Megan Fox, Jessica Sutton, Philip Winchester, Lee-Anne Liebenberg, Calli Taylor, Isabel Bassett, et. al.

Get ready for the outrageous coming-of-age love story about growing up...and blowing up.

When students in their high school begin inexplicably exploding (literally ...), seniors Mara (Katherine Langford) and Dylan (Charlie Plummer) struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last.

As an unexpected romance blossoms between them, Mara and Dylan discover that when tomorrow is no longer promised, they can finally start living for today.

Rated R for teen drug and alcohol use, language and bloody images throughout.

12 Hour Shift

Magnet Releasing

Director: Brea Grant

Writer: Brea Grant

Producers: David Arquette, et al.

Cast: Angela Bettis, David Arquette, Chloe Farnworth, et. al.

It’s 1999 and over the course of one 12 hour shift at an Arkansas hospital, a junkie nurse (Angela Bettis), her scheming cousin (Chloe Farnworth) and a group of black market organ-trading criminals (Mick Foley, David Arquette, Dusty Warren) start a heist that could lead to their imminent demises.

During a double shift, Mandy’s cousin Regina mishandles a kidney delivery, and chaos ensues as Mandy and Regina frantically attempt to secure a replacement organ.

12 Hour Shift was scheduled to have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in April before the festival was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Call to Spy

IFC Films

Director: Lydia Dean Pilcher

Writer: Sarah Megan Thomas

Producers: Harriet Leve, et. al.

Cast: Sarah Megan Thomas, Stana Katic, Radhika Apte, et. al.

In the beginning of WWII, with Britain becoming desperate, Churchill orders his new spy agency -- the Special Operations Executive (SOE) -- to recruit and train women as spies.

Their daunting mission: conduct sabotage and build a resistance. SOE’s “spymistress,” Vera Atkins (Stana Katic), recruits two unusual candidates: Virginia Hall (Sarah Megan Thomas), an ambitious American with a wooden leg, and Noor Inayat Khan (Radhika Atpe), a Muslim pacifist.

Together, these women help to undermine the Nazi regime in France, leaving an unmistakable legacy in their wake.

Rated PG-13 for some strong violence, disturbing images, language, and smoking.

Possessor

Neon

Director: Brandon Cronenberg

Writer: Brandon Cronenberg

Producers: Andrew Starke, et. al.

Cast: Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Hanneke Talbot, Gabrielle Graham, et. al.

Possessor follows an agent who works for a secretive organization that uses brain-implant technology to inhabit other people’s bodies - ultimately driving them to commit assassinations for high-paying clients.