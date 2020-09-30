Patios, outdoor venues help artists stay active during pandemic

Porch parties and indoor social distancing have become part of the COVID-19 adjustments for musicians and the venues where they play live shows.

Also venues that have some type of outdoor space have been taking advantage of it.

Yavapai and Coconino county restaurants and bars have fought to remain afloat during the pandemic, when they have been allowed by the governor to be open.

Physical distancing and reduced capacity have been big parts of reducing the spread of COVID-19, and outdoor shows have helped musicians get back in front of live audiences.

While extreme weather means there are times when such venues or shows aren’t practical, many musicians are adjusting by playing venues they have played before, or not as often, or are gravitating toward venues that are fortunate to have outdoor performance spaces.

Christy Fisher, who has played many solo shows and with small bands over the past few years, said she feels the musicians are actually in the safest situation of anyone at such a show.

“I feel the musician is the safest person in the venue,” Fisher said. “We are removed from the seating area. We aren’t at a group table, nor are we in as much contact with people walking through the venue.”

Fisher has played at Alcantara Vineyards in Camp Verde, Vino Di Sedona and Oak Creek Brewery in Sedona and the Hilton Resort at Bell Rock in the Village of Oak Creek.

She has also been part of “Out of the Stacks.” That’s a series of melodic music concerts usually held in the Camp Verde Community Library, currently using the ramada at Fort Verde State Historic Park.

“The stage areas are a good 10-12 feet from the first tables,” Fisher said. “I keep my tip jar about 6-8 feet away as well, so there isn’t a ‘close contact’ point.”

Fisher said one of the toughest adjustments for musicians, and everyone else at a show, is that dancing is not currently permitted per state health department guidelines. While reminiscent of the movie ‘Footloose’ and difficult to discourage, dancing would be easy to capture on video and reported to the state’s liquor board.

“With the ‘no-dancing’ mandate in effect, we don’t have people near the stage,” Fisher said.

She said at one recent show, some customers got up to dance, and, against her nature as a musician, she had to put a stop to the fun.”

“A couple insisted on ‘going Footloose’ and getting up to dance,” Fisher said. “I immediately stopped playing and told them that I though it was great that the music was making them want to boogie, but reminded them that the venue could lose its license if they do, so let’s all have respect for the venues and keep these doors open. They were cool, and sat down and did some fantastic ‘chair dancing.’”

Fisher encourages musicians to check out each venue before playing their first COVID-era show at each site.

“There have been a couple of places that have wanted me to play at their venue, but when I saw how they were not adhering to guidelines —unmasked staff, a crowded patio of dancers..and some still were doing open mics — I said no to the gig,” Fisher said.

She said masking, distancing, constant cleaning and capacity limits are the key to making live music venues part of resurgent economy. She’s thankful to establishment owners and their staff for all the extra hard work and adjustments.

“I am very grateful to be playing out again on a regular basis and I thank the venues and general public for their support and adherence to guidelines,” Fisher said. “I cannot wait until we do see dance floors full of smiling faces again, but until we are in the ‘all clear from COVID,’ I adhere to all precautions.”

Ed Cooper, who has played with Fisher as a duo and with a third musician as the Cattywampus Trio in the past, has played solo shows during COVID-19.

Cooper has been a regular performer at Alcantara Vineyards. He said the venues in the Verde Valley have taken the pandemic very seriously.

“I have felt extremely safe at all of my local gigs. Masks are worn, tables are immediately disinfected, and almost all performance is occurring outside,” Cooper said. “I have been so impressed by the response of local business to this crisis.”

He said the efforts made in the Verde Valley make it all the more disturbing that local venues were shuttered because of the reckless behavior of bars in Phoenix.

“Several will never reopen,” he said.

Fisher is optimistic about the future, but knows the harshest winter days will force some venues to make tough decisions, especially about live music.

“It’s going to be dicey for musicians when the cold weather starts coming in,” Fisher said. “No one likes to play with frozen fingers. I hope they ‘let the dogs