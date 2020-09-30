Prescott Plein Air Art Festival, Oct. 1-3

From Oct. 1-3, more than 10 professional Arizona artists will focus their artistic talents on the outdoors to celebrate Prescott’s diverse landscapes.

Artists who participate in a Plein Air Art Festival endeavor to capture the spirit and essence of a landscape or subject by incorporating natural light, color, and movement into their art in outdoor locations.

The public is invited to observe and engage with the artists of the Prescott Plein Air Art Festival as they work from dawn until dusk at 7 local sites.

On Oct. 4 from 2-8 pm, the finished paintings will be displayed during the Reception and Sale at The Finn – Touchmark.

This ticketed event will be held in a COVID19 safe environment with staggered arrival times in which the public will be invited to view, purchase, and judge the works for a People’s Choice Award.

All paintings on exhibit will have been painted during the festival dates and attendees will have the opportunity to talk to the artists about their depictions of our Central Arizona Highlands.

In addition to having the first opportunity to purchase artwork before the online sale, the Reception and Sale offers a cash bar and free boxed gourmet hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are available at www.prescottpleinairfest.eventbrite.com.

The Online Sale of the remaining Plein Air artists› paintings will take place Oct. 6-17 at 32auctions.com/pleinair2020.

The goal is to make the Highlands Center Annual Prescott Plein Air Festival a sustainable event for the artists, the public, and the community, inspiring reverence for nature through art.

The Highlands Center for Natural History is a non-profit organization developed to foster an appreciation for the Central Highlands of Arizona.

Formed in 1996, the Center is a regional hub for lifelong learning, designed to invite discovery of the wonders of nature. The Highlands Center offers a wide-array of programs and includes an inviting venue for community events.

Supported by contributions from individuals, corporations, foundations, and community partners.

For more information visit https://highlandscenter.org/prescott-plein-air or call 928-776-9550.