Sammy Davis rocks Bella Vita and Dan Vega returns

It’s going to be another great weekend of song and dance at Bella Vita Ristorante featuring local Sedona musical legends Sammy Davis and Dan Vega.

On Friday, Oct. 2, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. it’s the legendary Sammy Davis hitting the Bella Vita stage with his incomparable musical talents.

He is a bona-fide entertainer with a loyal following that never misses any of his energetic and colorful performances.

He covers all musical styles from early rock ‘n’ roll through Motown and beyond. He sings, dances, prances and gets people dancing.

If you have not seen one of Sammy’s shows, then make it a point to catch him live this weekend at Bella Vita.

On Saturday, Oct. 3 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. troubadour Dan Vega returns to the Bella Vita stage.

Dan is a consummate singer/songwriter with a golden voice and serious guitar playing skills. He plays and sings with passion that captivates audiences.

He is young, talented and also has a following of Sedona locals that come to his gigs every time he plays.

His selection of songs span the decades. His original tunes sparkle with creativity and depth.

Enjoy the music of Dan Vega and Sammy Davis this weekend while dining under the stars at Bella Vita Ristorante.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit www.bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.