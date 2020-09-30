Sedona Film Fest presents ‘A Call To Spy’ premiere Oct. 2-8

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the Northern Arizona premiere of “A Call To Spy” showing Oct. 2-8 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Ordinary women Extraordinary heroes

In the beginning of WWII, with Britain becoming desperate, Churchill orders his new spy agency – “SOE” – to recruit and train women as spies. Their daunting mission: conduct sabotage and build a resistance.

SOE’s “Spymistress,” Vera Atkins (Stana Katic) recruits two unusual candidates: Virginia Hall (Sarah Megan Thomas), an ambitious American with a wooden leg, and Noor Inayat Khan (played by Radhika Apte), a Muslim pacifist. Together, these women help to undermine the Nazi regime in France, leaving an unmistakable legac in their wake.

Inspired by true stories, “A Call To Spy” draws on SOE, OSS (pre-cursor to CIA), and CIA files, as well as interviews with living relatives.

“While I have enjoyed many films about the heroism of soldiers risking their lives in wartime, usually these films are focused on the men,” said writer, producer and star Sarah Megan Thomas. “Once I learned about the ‘lady spies’ in Churchill’s Secret Army, and realized that their stories are still “secret” to most of the world, I knew ‘A Call To Spy’ had to be made.”

“Through these women’s stories, I also wanted ‘A Call To Spy’ to explore the power of resistance -- even in the face of failure,” continued Thomas. “This film largely takes place in the beginning of the war, when the Allies were losing. Women were recruited as an experiment, because it was thought that they would be inconspicuous. These “lady spies” put their lives on the line before there was an established spy circuit, and before anyone knew what they were doing. They were told they had no more than a 50/50 chance of survival. Yet these courageous women refused to accept the evil of the moment, understanding they must do something, even under the toughest circumstances. Individual actions can make a difference. This was true then and is true now.”

“A Call To Spy” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 2-8. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday, Oct. 2, 4 and 5; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 7 and 8.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.