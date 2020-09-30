Village Gallery of Local Artists to feature husband and wife wood artists

The Village Gallery of Local Artists is pleased to feature husband-and-wife wood artists, Richard Kerrell and Sarah Loynd, during the month of October.



The Gallery is not holding a First Friday event but the public is invited to come by anytime to appreciate the work by Kerrell and Loynd.

Currently, Kerrell and Loynd reside near Prescott. Kerrell feels that this move is when he fully embraced the artistic aspect of woodworking.

His previous experience prepared him by exposure to new and exciting woods with stunning grains as well as finishing and wood coloring techniques that has helped shape the work he creates today.

Creating new furniture designs is also an area Rich continues to explore. In future years he plans to introduce new materials such as metals, glass, stone and resins into his work.

Kerrell and Loynd work with the highest quality wood recycled from the guitar industry.

He is committed to using recycled woods as he feels wood is too precious of a resource to waste. As an added recycling effort of their wood Loynd will take cut-offs from Kerrell’s work to use for her creations.

Loynd will use a block of wood where the center was removed for a turned bow, add a carved raven in the center and decorate it with recycled copper house wiring from their previous house builds.

This has earned Loynd the title of “The Dumpster Diversion Division.” No piece of wood goes to waste- every piece will be used down to wood dust which is then composted.

The wood dye used on their work is a colorfast product which will not fade over time, protects the wood from moisture and environmental damage and assures many years of trouble free use.



Kerrell and Loynd produce artwork and furniture of a high quality and like to use supplies and tools that are also high quality and benefit America.

Kerrell and Loynd work closely to refine their woodworking skills.

Together they play off their strengths to create wonderful works of wood art

The Village Gallery of Local Artists is located at 6512 State Route 179 in the Village of Oak Creek and is open daily from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Call 928-284-1416 for more information.

See Kerrell and Loynd’s work as well as the work of 40 other local artists.