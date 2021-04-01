Arizona COVID-19 cases, deaths, see sharp decline in March

Arizona closed out the month of March with the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases since September and the fewest fatalities since November.

With just 381 new cases and 10 deaths reported by the Arizona Department of Health Services Thursday, Arizona closed out March with 23,749 new cases and 974 deaths.

Just two months earlier in January, the state recorded 231,878 cases and 4,109 deaths.

Since testing began more than a year ago, ADHS has documented 842,192 COVID-19 infections and 16,977 deaths in the state.

Arizona COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May, 2020.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June, 2020.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July, 2020.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August, 2020.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September, 2020.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October, 2020.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November, 2020.

-197,887 cases and 2,340 deaths in December 2020.

-231,878 cases and 4,109 deaths in January 2021.

-55,676 cases and 2,855 deaths in February 2021.

-23,749 cases and 974 deaths in March.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May 2020: 415 new cases each day.

-June 2020: 2,130 new cases each day.

-July 2020: 2,997 new cases each day.

-August 2020: 816 cases each day.

-September 2020: 545 cases each day.

-October 2020: 910 cases each day.

-November 2020: 2,988 cases each day.

-December 2020: 6,383 cases each day.

-January 2021: 7,479 cases each day.

-February 2021: 1,988 cases each day.

-March 2021: 766 cases each day.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 30.5 million Thursday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 552,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still trails the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 129 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 2.82 million deaths and 73.2 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

April 1, 2021 – 842,192 cases and 16,977 deaths.

March 1, 2021 – 817,821 cases and 15,979 deaths.

Jan. 31, 2021 – 762,145 cases and 13,124 deaths.

Jan. 22, 2021 – 708,041 cases and 12,001 deaths.

Jan. 15, 2021 – 658,186 cases and 11,040 deaths.

Dec. 31, 2020 – 530,267 cases, 9,015 deaths.

Jan. 26, 2020 - First confirmed Arizona case.