Obituary: Andrew Gilbert Sanchez 1962-2021

Andrew Gilbert Sanchez, was born in Kansas City, Missouri on November 18, 1962, passed on March 10, 2021 to meet with his maker, our Heavenly Father.

Andrew was proud to have been born in Missouri, he was a devoted Chief’s Fan! and enjoyed his Chief’s football games.

He had multiple talents: he was a Natural Artist he could draw, paint, doodle, and dabbled in tattoo art freehand.

He loved to beat on a good drum set to his choice music and tunes.

He was an outdoorsman, fishing, hunting, camping, riding his motorcycle. He loved being around his family, talking with his friends, he will be surely missed by many.

Andrew was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Arvizu; father, Richard Sanchez Sr. and twin brother, Domingo G. Sanchez. Andrew is survived by his partner of 5 years, JoAnn Encisco; sons, Andrew Sanchez (Robin), Travis Sanchez (Mackenzie) and James Sanchez (Season).

He was blessed with one grandson, Deja Zen Jameson Sanchez and one step-granddaughter, Nova England.

He is also survived by his siblings, Lisa Sanchez, Dorey Sanchez, Charles Medina, Richard Sanchez Jr, Lorraine Salinger, Thomas Sanchez and Steven Sanchez Sr.

He is also survived by large extended family in Ariz., Calif., Colo. and Mo., which included many loved nephews and nieces.

Andrew will forever be cherished in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be on April 10th, 2021, out at Sycamore Canyon.

Please RSVP for time and location, to e-mail jves21@icloud.com.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.



Information was provided by the family.