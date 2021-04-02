Obituary: Andrew Gilbert Sanchez 1962-2021
Andrew Gilbert Sanchez, was born in Kansas City, Missouri on November 18, 1962, passed on March 10, 2021 to meet with his maker, our Heavenly Father.
Andrew was proud to have been born in Missouri, he was a devoted Chief’s Fan! and enjoyed his Chief’s football games.
He had multiple talents: he was a Natural Artist he could draw, paint, doodle, and dabbled in tattoo art freehand.
He loved to beat on a good drum set to his choice music and tunes.
He was an outdoorsman, fishing, hunting, camping, riding his motorcycle. He loved being around his family, talking with his friends, he will be surely missed by many.
Andrew was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Arvizu; father, Richard Sanchez Sr. and twin brother, Domingo G. Sanchez. Andrew is survived by his partner of 5 years, JoAnn Encisco; sons, Andrew Sanchez (Robin), Travis Sanchez (Mackenzie) and James Sanchez (Season).
He was blessed with one grandson, Deja Zen Jameson Sanchez and one step-granddaughter, Nova England.
He is also survived by his siblings, Lisa Sanchez, Dorey Sanchez, Charles Medina, Richard Sanchez Jr, Lorraine Salinger, Thomas Sanchez and Steven Sanchez Sr.
He is also survived by large extended family in Ariz., Calif., Colo. and Mo., which included many loved nephews and nieces.
Andrew will forever be cherished in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life will be on April 10th, 2021, out at Sycamore Canyon.
Please RSVP for time and location, to e-mail jves21@icloud.com.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information was provided by the family.
- PPE trash, plastic and feces mar Sedona and other scenic spots across the Southwest
- Javelinas moving into town looking for food and water
- Mayors have different takes on governor’s newest mask order
- Obituary: Mary Joy Wagner
- Verde Plaza owners reverse course
- Michaels silent about use of private email for county business
- Cottonwood’s Dead Horse Ranch State Park the perfect getaway
- Sheriff’s Office: Couple had three kids, 52,000 fentanyl pills in vehicle
- Task force arrests father, son with half-pound of meth
- COVID vaccine clinics now offered in Camp Verde
- Residents booted from Cottonwood apartment complex
- Lower Oak Creek Estates couple arrested on child abuse, drug charges
- I-17 truck fire leads to nine-hour road closure
- Maricopa County supervisor to hecklers; 'You lost the election; deal with it'
- Obituary: Catherine Janeen Murphy 1974-2021
- Cottonwood: three suspected fentanyl overdoses in same day
- Obituary: Donna Chesler
- Wanted man killed in shootout with deputies in Prescott Valley
- PPE trash, plastic and feces mar Sedona and other scenic spots across the Southwest
- Obituary: Peggy Lynn Greenwood 1951-2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: