Fri, April 02
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Karla Ann Bonner 1967-2021

Karla Ann Bonner

Karla Ann Bonner

Originally Published: April 2, 2021 1:57 p.m.

Karla Ann Bonner, also known fondly as “Mama Karla”, passed peacefully on March 24th, 2021 in Cottonwood, Arizona.

She was born on March 4th, 1967 in Pontiac, Michigan.

Karla is survived by her husband, Derrick; her parents, Bernard and Helen Braman; her 6 grandchildren, J.J., Chloe, Olivia, Anthony, Marley and Harper, and her two biological children, Joseph and Jessikah, as well as her sisters, Bonie, Susie, Kelli, and their respective families.

She also is survived by her many loving extended ‘un-biological’ family members, too many to list as well as her church family of The United Church of God congregations.

She shared an indescribable amount of love for all of the aforementioned and then some; she will be forever loved and never forgotten.

The family is hosting a Celebration of Life on Sunday, April 11th at Chaparral Bar in Cottonwood, Arizona starting at 2:00 p.m. All are invited and welcome to come share their love for Mama Karla.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by the family.

