Obituary: Locy Rogers 1929-2020

Locy Rogers

Locy Rogers

Originally Published: April 2, 2021 2:13 p.m.

Locy Rogers passed quietly at home on 7 April 2020.

The family held a small private burial.

There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1377 East Hombre Dr in Cottonwood.

There are 3 options for viewing: In-Person, please wear a mask.

Via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/91865251622 Via YouTube at https://youtu.be/5ItMionIStA.

Information was provided by the family.

