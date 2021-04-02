OFFERS
Obituary: Millie Derosia 1931-2021

Millie Derosia

Millie Derosia

Originally Published: April 2, 2021 2:07 p.m.

Millie Derosia passed peacefully on March 17, 2021 at the Valley View Care Hospice Facility in Cottonwood, AZ.

She was born October 3, 1931 in Brandt, South Dakota to Oscar and Melinda Morseth.

Millie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Phil Derosia and; husband, Ed Helgeson; brother, Esten Morseth and sisters, Beulah Helgeson and Dorothy Campbell.

She is survived by sister, Patricia Schneider (Mike) and children, Ed Helgeson (Doris), Dennis Helgeson (Kathy), Clela Franquero (Jerald), Forrest Helgeson (Sue), Marty Bush (Dale), Marlene Sabatini (Matt), Paula Derosia-Crouse (Monte) and Amy Derosia-Patterson.

She was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren.

Millie moved to the Verde Valley in 1959, raised her family and made so many friends and extended her family in so many ways.

She worked at the Riverside Market with Zeke Taylor till she got a job at the Cottonwood Post Office. She always bragged about getting that job with an 8th grade education.

Once she retired after 30 years, she purchased the Rusty’s Lounge with husband, Phil Derosia.

She was a Charter member of the Women of the Moose, held many positions in the organization. She was also an active member in the American Legion and VFW.

She enjoyed bowling, dancing, and the casino, but most of all her friends. She was quite a storyteller about the good ole days. We will miss her. She was a woman of great strength.

A Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Verde Valley Moose Lodge, 1051 Broadway in Clarkdale, at 11:00 a.m.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by the family.

