Obituary: Sylver Lee Gaddis 1929-2021

Sylver Lee Gaddis, 91, son of a pioneer family, passed January 10, 2021.

Born in Sedona on December 21, 1929, he pastored several churches in Arizona and went on to travel internationally as an evangelist and missionary to Northern Ireland.

Survived by his wife Joan; one son and a daughter and their spouses; 3 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial service 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 in Sedona at the Canyon Trails Cowboy Church, 3132 White Bear Road.

Information was provided by the family.