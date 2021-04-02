OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, April 02
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Sylver Lee Gaddis 1929-2021

Sylver Lee Gaddis

Sylver Lee Gaddis

Originally Published: April 2, 2021 2:02 p.m.

Sylver Lee Gaddis, 91, son of a pioneer family, passed January 10, 2021.

Born in Sedona on December 21, 1929, he pastored several churches in Arizona and went on to travel internationally as an evangelist and missionary to Northern Ireland.

Survived by his wife Joan; one son and a daughter and their spouses; 3 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial service 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 in Sedona at the Canyon Trails Cowboy Church, 3132 White Bear Road.

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Maryann Minnick 1929-2020
Obituary: Darlene Yaun 1934-2017
Obituary: Patrick Albert Logston Sr., 1936-2021
Obituary: Beverly Joan Payne 1934-2021
Obituary: Jacqueline Yvonne Noack 1929-2020

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News