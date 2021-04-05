Midgley Bridge parking closed for painting

SEDONA - The small, but heavily-used parking lot at Midgley Bridge off State Route 89A in Oak Creek Canyon will be closed Monday and Tuesday for repainting.

The parking lot, which has approximately two-dozen parking spots, is a popular destination for several well-used Sedona trailheads such as the Huckaby, Jim Thompson and Wilson Mountain trails.



Many motorists just stop at the Midgley Bridge Vista for incredible views of the Red Rock cliff faces.

Below the bridge, at the bottom of Oak Creek Canyon, is a favorite spot for spring-break college students to gather and swim. Many spring breakers park their vehicles along the busy highway when the parking lot is full.

In the past, Coconino National Forest law enforcement has issued warnings, tickets and even towed some illegally parked vehicles along SR89A, but many visitors’ vehicles still line the scenic road every day trying to find a spot to swim in Oak Creek Canyon. Some parking is still legal along the highway.

Law enforcement has begun closing many of these pull-outs in the canyon’s congested areas with barriers, and are working to mark -other pull-outs.

“Spring break has brought an increase in visitation and use, but nothing that is above normal for what happens every year,” explained Coconino Forest Public Affairs Officer Brady Smith last week.

“With the weather becoming nicer, and the temperatures getting warmer, we are definitely seeing more people out on the trails and in the forest,” said Smith.

“The Midgley Bridge closure will be somewhat of an impact, but a very necessary closure for upkeep, and done at the beginning of the season when this type of work can be done before visitation really starts to spike as temps rise in the Valley," he said.