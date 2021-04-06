Emerson Theater Collaborative & Sedona Arts Academy present ‘Dirty Paki Lingerie’

Emerson Theater Collaborative and Sedona Arts Academy presents “Dirty Paki Lingerie.”

Written and performed by Aizzah Fatima,who plays various characters who are confronting the intersection of tradition and modernity as Muslim women.

Sex, religion, and politics collide as six Pakistani-American Muslim females air their dirty lingerie.

After sold out shows in NYC, Toronto, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, United Kingdom, Italy and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival Dirty Paki Lingerie comes to Sedona, Arizona. The show is directed by Erica Gould

This show runs April 16-17 in conjunction with The Sedona Arts Academy Scarlet Scroll Art Show, which runs through April 17.

There will be an open house Wednesday, April 14, 4-6:30 p.m., to celebrate the Islamic culture. Appetizers by Chef Judy Callaghan Morgan of Flavours will be provided. There will be four live performances. Wednesday April 14th at 7 p.m., Friday April 16th at 7 p.m. and Saturday April 17th at 3 and 7 p.m.

In-house advance Tickets are available via - bit.ly/eb-dirty-paki-lingerie and cost $25. Tickets at the door will cost $35.

There will be a discussion after the April 16th & 17th 7 p.m. performances. This play will also stream daily by On The Stage from April 16th -30th, 2021 Tickets are available via - http://bit.ly/dpl-on-demand $25.

Aizzah Fatima (actor/writer) works in theatre, film, and TV. For Dirty Paki Lingerie she was nominated for an Outstanding Solo Performance award (NYIT 2014), and for a Broadway World award for Best Play as well as a Manchester Theatre Award (UK) for Best Production in 2016.

Her second solo play Google, It’s Complicated has had workshops and readings at The Lark and Pan Asian Rep in NYC. Select theatre credits: Acquittal (Pan Asian Rep), The Motherline Project (Abingdon Theater Company), My Day on Facebook (HERE Arts), Romeo & Juliet (Access Theatre), Half Hearted (Cherry Lane Theatre), #serials@theflea (The Flea Theater), Play by Play Rendezvous (Stageworks Hudson), Circumcaedere (LABrynth Ensemble), Seven (Martin E. Segal Theatre Center, Hostos Cultural Arts Center).

TV credits: High Maintenance (HBO), The Good Wife (CBS), The Code (CBS), Mr. Robot (USA Network). She has performed at Upright Citizen’s Brigade, and in sketches for collegehumor.com.

Her short film Stuff in which she starred along with Annette O’Toole won the best comedy award (Asians on Film). She is currently working on a feature film based on characters from Dirty Paki Lingerie with Emmy award winning director Iman Zawahry. She is the recipient of the Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art grant with Brooklyn Children’s Theatre. aizzahfatima.com

ETC and SAA will be following COVID-19 guidelines, so attendance is limited to 50 people. Social distancing and appropriate face masks are required.

Proceeds from this event will help benefit future performances at ETC. This show is sponsored in part by Debbie Gallaway of Caldwell Banker Realty.

For more information call (860) 705-9711 or visit the website emersontheatercollaborative.org .

All events will be held at Sedona Arts Academy in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 SR 179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek.