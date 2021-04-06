Film Festival presents ‘The King and I’ encore from London, April 10-11

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the encore return of “The King and I” from the London Palladium Theatre on Saturday and Sunday, April 10 and 11 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Winner of four Tony Awards, the multi-award winning and critically acclaimed Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The King And I” comes to cinemas in this unmissable event recorded live from London’s iconic Palladium.

Reprising her Tony Award-winning role, Broadway musical’s undisputed queen Kelli O’Hara (Anna) takes to the stage alongside Tony and Oscar-nominee Ken Watanabe (The King) in a powerhouse performance. Also returning to her Tony Award-winning role as Lady Thiang is Ruthie Ann Miles.

Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

With one of the finest scores ever written including; “Whistle a Happy Tune”, “Getting to Know You”, and “Shall We Dance”, and featuring a company of over 50 world-class performers, “The King and I” is a testament to the lavish heritage of gloriously romantic musical theatre — it is the greatest musical from the golden age of musicals.

Celebrate the joy, the music, the dance and the romance of this phenomenal stage production at this special world-wide event right here in Sedona.

“The King and I” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday and Sunday, April 10 and 11 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission and $12.50 for Film Festival members and students.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.