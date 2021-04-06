Mary D. Fisher Theatre presents ‘The Man Who Sold His Skin’ April 11-15

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre will present the Academy Award-nominated “The Man Who Sold His Skin” showing April 11-15.

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” is nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film at this year’s Oscars.

Sam Ali, a young sensitive and impulsive Syrian, left his country for Lebanon to escape the war. To be able to travel to Europe and live with the love of his life, he accepts to have his back tattooed by one of the World’s most sulfurous contemporary artist.

Turning his own body into a prestigious piece of art, Sam will however come to realize that his decision might actually mean anything but freedom.

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre April 11-15. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 11; 1 p.m. on Monday and Thursday, April 12 and 15; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.