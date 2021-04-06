Mary D. Fisher Theatre presents ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre presents the Academy Award-nominated “Quo Vadis, Aida?” showing April 9-15.

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” is nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film at this year’s Oscars.

Bosnia, July 1995: Aida is a translator for the UN in the small town of Srebrenica. When the Serbian army takes over the town, her family is among the thousands of citizens looking for shelter in the UN camp.

As an insider to the negotiations Aida has access to crucial information that she needs to interpret. What is on the horizon for her family and people — rescue or death? Which move should she take?

“This film is about a woman caught in a male game of war. It is about courage, love and resilience — and also about what happens if we fail to react on time to warning signs,” said director Jasmila Zbanic.

“I survived the war in Bosnia. One day you have everything, and the other day most of the things you know no longer exist. Just because we deem certain things unimaginable, doesn’t mean they cannot happen.”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre April 9-15. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 9 and 10; 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14; and 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 15.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.