Patsy Rasmussen named El Valle artist of month

El Valle Artist Association will hold its first in-person monthly meeting on April 8 with CDC protocols in place. Please wear a mask and bring your own drinks or snacks.

Meetings are the second Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. at the Pine Shadows Club House located at 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood. If you are an artist or interested in the arts, come to the meeting.

The meeting includes a business session and an art demo. This month, watercolor artist Juanita (Nita) Marlette will do a demo for her upcoming workshop on April 24 showing that using a little color and a spritz or two of water can create watercolor magic.

Patsy Rasmussen was elected as the March artist of the month by the members of El Valle Artist Association for her painting End of Day, Raven.

According to Rasmussen, “This recognition is especially lovely to one who from childhood has been an artist at heart but didn’t have the opportunity nor encouragement to follow that desire! “Later in life Patsy created her own outlet for her artistic desires. She created a business named “Floor to Ceiling” that entailed color and decorating consultation where she did faux painting, small murals and other creative options for peoples’ homes. “It was so satisfying to bring color and delight families just by adding change with color to their homes,” she said.

Three years ago, when she moved to Cornville, she searched art groups and found El Valle Artists Association and with it she found new satisfaction. With EVAA she has attended classes in journaling (which can include lots of drawing), acrylics, watercolor, and colored pencil drawing! So far, she leans toward acrylic and pencil drawing but it is all good. “Color is life and will brighten perception and open your heart!”

The Artist of the Month’s work is exhibited at the Cottonwood Library where EVAA has an ongoing exhibit. Also, EVAA artists can now showcase their art for sale in the cases at the library.

April 6-30, Jette Monahan a basket weaver and watercolor artist, will have some of her baskets on display. She mostly uses natural materials from the North West such as red and yellow cedar, but also coiling and gourds from the South West.

For more information about El Valle Artists Association visit elvalleartists.org.