Sedona Arts Academy to host Scarlet Scroll Art Show

Sedona Arts Academy announces the Scarlet Scroll Art Show through April 17 in conjunction with the one-woman play, Dirty Paki Lingerie, by Aizzah Fatima.

SAA is located in The Collective Sedona, in the Village of Oak Creek.

Sadaf Alam is the owner and artist at Scarlet Scroll Studio. She has pursued an interest in the arts from the Islamic world, with a further focus on Islamic geometric design and illumination.

Her study of geometric patterns has enabled her to design many three-dimensional artworks using laser cutting techniques.

She has used her talents to teach many workshops and classes in the Scottsdale community, non-profit online distance learning programs and at the Phoenix Art Museum.

Her work can be found at https://scarletscrollstudio.com and on Instagram @scarletscrollstudio.

There will be an open house on Wednesday, April 14, 4-6:30 p.m., to celebrate the Islamic culture. Appetizers by Chef Judy Callaghan Morgan of Flavours.

In addition, Aizzah Fatima will be performing her one-woman show, Dirty Paki Lingerie. (http://bit.ly/etc-dirty-paki-lingerie) Donations are always appreciated.

SAA will be following COVID-19 guidelines, so attendance is limited to 50 people. Social distancing and appropriate face masks are required. Proceeds from this event will help benefit future performances and workshops at SAA.

For more information call (928) 288-2258.

All events will be held at Sedona Arts Academy in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 SR 179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek.