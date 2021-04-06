Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Iris’ encore April 12

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a “Festival Flashback” of the sensational Academy Award-nominated film “Iris” on Monday, April 12 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Iris” is the second film in a month-long tribute to Dame Judi Dench with a special “Judi-Judi-Judi” series in April featuring a different Judi Dench film every Monday.

“Iris” garnered three Academy Award nominations, including Best Leading Actress for Judi Dench, Best Supporting Actress for Kate Winslet and won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Jim Broadbent.

Two of the most acclaimed actresses of our time — Judi Dench and Kate Winslet — bring to the screen one of the most extraordinary women of her generation, celebrated author, Iris Murdoch.

From her days as a brilliant scholar at Oxford, where she thrilled the world around her with her libertine spirit, through her career as a philosopher and novelist, Iris was truly ahead of her time.

“Iris” is a moving and tender depiction of the life of the revered British writer and philosopher. It is a story of unlikely yet enduring love.

As a young academic, teaching philosophy at Oxford, the young Murdoch (played by Kate Winslet) meets and eventually falls in love with fellow professor John Bayley (Hugh Bonneville), a man whose awkwardness seems in stark opposition to the spirited self-confidence of his future wife.

The story unfolds as snippets of time, seen through older Bayley’s (Jim Broadbent’s) eyes. He recalls their first encounter over forty years ago, activities they enjoyed doing together, and Iris’ charismatic and individualistic personality. These images portray Murdoch (played in her later years by Judi Dench) as a vibrant young woman with great intellect and are contrasted with the novelist’s later life, after the effects of Alzheimer’s disease have taken their toll on her.

Murdoch’s great mind deteriorates until she is reduced to a mere vestige of her former self, unable to perform simple tasks and completely reliant on her at times frustrated yet devoted husband.

“Iris” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, April 12 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.