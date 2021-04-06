Spectrum vaccination stations preparing for new-normal
COTTONWOOD - Spectrum Healthcare, which has taken the lead in mass-vaccinations in the Verde Valley, is making changes as more locations offer the COVID-19 vaccine and demand decreases.
These include are changes in hours of operation, end dates for the mass vaccination at the Verde Valley Christian Church and vaccine availability.
“To date, we have been able to administer over 56,000 vaccines across Yavapai County,” explained April Rhodes, CEO of Spectrum Healthcare.
The Cottonwood Vaccination Station will be open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until May 14 beginning next week. The Cottonwood Vaccination Station is closing Saturday through Tuesday.
“At this time, walk-ins are being accepted at the Vaccination Station during open hours,” explained Spectrum media manager Tracey Horn in a news alert.
People who have vaccine appointments scheduled for Monday or Tuesday at the Cottonwood Vaccination Station after April 11 can walk in anytime during the new hours of operation.
Looking ahead, “Spectrum Healthcare will continue administering COVID-19 vaccine at their facilities in Prescott, Cottonwood, and Camp Verde when the Vaccination Stations close,” explained Horn.
“Additionally, Spectrum Anywhere Healthcare Teams will continue to mobilize into rural communities, local facilities, and individual homes. “
“It has truly been a privilege for Spectrum to be a part of the vaccination efforts in Yavapai County,” stated Rhodes.
“I am incredibly proud of the role Spectrum has played in helping the county get back to some sense of normal.”
Spectrum is partnering with Yavapai County Community Health Services for the vaccine distribution.
Yavapai County has administered close to 121,000 doses of the COVID vaccine, with over 48,000 people fully-vaccinated, according to YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti Friday. According to the 2010 census, the population of Yavapai County was 211,073.
“The county expects to receive another 10,500 doses of Moderna vaccine this week, which is offered at the Spectrum Healthcare and Yavapai Regional Medical Center points
