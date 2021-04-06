Verde Valley Sinfonietta’s Emerging Artist concert features Ethan Yang

In the upcoming Emerging Artist concert, the Verde Valley Sinfonietta will feature Ethan Yang, a spectacular young violinist from Phoenix, as the soloist in the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto.

The concert takes place at the Sedona Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 11, 2:30 p.m.

Yang has won numerous competitions and awards including the Grand Prize at the 2020 Phoenix Symphony Guild Young Musicians’ Competition (Senior Division) and, as a result, performed the first movement of Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto with the Phoenix Symphony.

He also placed first in the 2018 Arizona Music Fest Young Musicians Strings Competition (Div. 1), at the Phoenix Symphony Guild Young Musicians’ Competition (Junior Division), and the Chandler Symphony Youth Competition. In 2016, he won First Prize at the Phoenix International Competition for Young Virtuosos.

For the April 11 concert, in addition to the virtuosic Tchaikovsky Concerto, Edouard Lalo’s Divertissement and Rossini’s overture to his opera “An Italian Girl in Algiers,” complete the program.

Tickets at VVSinfonietta.org.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, audience numbers are limited; social distancing and mask wearing are required.