TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, April 07
Weather  64.0° weather icon
COVID vaccine event coming to Sedona

Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty, right, attends a musical event at the pavilion at Posse Grounds in Sedona in March of 2017. The city just announced that the Hub at Posse Grounds will be used for a one-day vaccination clinic.” “We hope everyone takes advantage of this opportunity and if there is a lot of demand, we plan on offering more of these events in the future,” Moriarty said in the city’s press release Tuesday. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: April 7, 2021 3:06 p.m.

SEDONA - Northern Arizona Healthcare and the City of Sedona will partner to offer a free vaccination clinic to administer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at The Hub at Posse Ground Park.

The one-day event will be on Tuesday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The vaccine will be administered to the first 250 people who sign up, states the city’s press release Tuesday.

Mobile vaccination sites were successfully held outside in Jerome last week and on Tuesday at the Cliff Castle Casino in Camp Verde by Spectrum Healthcare, the Yavapai County Community Health Services and local volunteers.

“Those eligible to sign up must be 18 and older and living or working in the Sedona area,” explained the release. "An appointment and identification is required at the clinic.”

“It’s so important for us to come together as regional partners and offer this for our Sedona community,” explained Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty.

“We hope everyone takes advantage of this opportunity and if there is a lot of demand, we plan on offering more of these events in the future. Remember: a critical component of returning to life as we knew it before the pandemic, is to get vaccinated if you can,” the mayor said.

The clinic will be at 525-B Posse Ground Road, Sedona. To register for an appointment, go to: https://www.nahealth.com/covid-19-resources/covid-19-vaccination-info and choose The Hub as the vaccination site.

Individuals who require assistance with scheduling can call the Yavapai COVID-19 Hotline at 928-442-5103.

