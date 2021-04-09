Commentary: Spring, and love, in the air

Love is in the air. And so are the doves, finches and hummingbirds. Spring brings the promise of hope, new life, fresh beginnings, green leaves and babies. Lots of them.

Baby finches, in all their bright yellow glory, hang on the finch seed socks that I have hanging and chirp constantly, trying to figure out what they are supposed to do.

Mama finches take some of the Niger seed in their beaks and then regurgitate it into the baby’s mouths, as if to say, “Start eating. Chew and stop crying.”

New starlings fly like jumbo jets without brakes, landing haphazardly on the edge our hanging feeders, wondering what to do next. Baby quail the size of thimbles fan out and chase after their mothers, just trying to keep up.

Eat. That is the mantra of Spring. It is when birds, bunnies and lizards frolic in the grass, nibble on all things that are edible and decide it is time to expand their families.

There is a whole lot of lovin’ going on in the wild right now and it has resulted in babies everywhere. In the barn rafters, in tiny nests in the trees, from holes in the ground and under the eaves of the house, something tells me that it is baby-making season.

Spring is more than that. It is hope in a sunrise, faith in a seedling that has taken root, wonder in a small bird with beating wings that flies 5000 miles just to grace your feeder.

It is light that streams in our windows at six o’clock in the morning, the breeze that gently caresses us, the flowers that push through dormant earth to greet us. Spring is here. It comes after the darkness of a long Covid year of restrictions, quarantines and loss.

Spring spoils us. It reminds us of good things to come. Ice cream and family gatherings. Flowers and barbecues. Joy in unexpected places. Love that conquers all.

My little pony, Buttercup, looks like a wooly mammoth in the winter months, all white and furry, a rotund beast. And now Spring is here, she has shed her thick wool and is a sleek palomino with smooth golden skin and a white shiny mane. That’s my dream.To shed my “fluffy” look from winter and emerge as a sleek, smooth pony. Hmmm . . . I can hope.

My friend in Phoenix says that since her husband died last year, she is “terminally lonely.” Yet, I notice she got a little dog from the rescue, has started opening up her blinds again and goes for walks every day.

And so it goes. Somehow, life finds a way. The sunflower that arises in between cement blocks in a wall, as if to say, “I am here and I can’t be stopped.”

Or the baby birds that sing and chirp and shout out, “I am hungry and life is good.” Sometimes it takes a Spring day to help us realize that life is worth living.

And like the sleek pony that sheds all burdens of winter, so can we. Spring is life bursting forth around us.

Enjoy the splendor.

