OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, April 09
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Commentary: Spring, and love, in the air

Judy Bluhm

Judy Bluhm

Judy Bluhm
Originally Published: April 9, 2021 10:50 a.m.

Love is in the air. And so are the doves, finches and hummingbirds. Spring brings the promise of hope, new life, fresh beginnings, green leaves and babies. Lots of them.

Baby finches, in all their bright yellow glory, hang on the finch seed socks that I have hanging and chirp constantly, trying to figure out what they are supposed to do.

Mama finches take some of the Niger seed in their beaks and then regurgitate it into the baby’s mouths, as if to say, “Start eating. Chew and stop crying.”

New starlings fly like jumbo jets without brakes, landing haphazardly on the edge our hanging feeders, wondering what to do next. Baby quail the size of thimbles fan out and chase after their mothers, just trying to keep up.

Eat. That is the mantra of Spring. It is when birds, bunnies and lizards frolic in the grass, nibble on all things that are edible and decide it is time to expand their families.

There is a whole lot of lovin’ going on in the wild right now and it has resulted in babies everywhere. In the barn rafters, in tiny nests in the trees, from holes in the ground and under the eaves of the house, something tells me that it is baby-making season.

Spring is more than that. It is hope in a sunrise, faith in a seedling that has taken root, wonder in a small bird with beating wings that flies 5000 miles just to grace your feeder.

It is light that streams in our windows at six o’clock in the morning, the breeze that gently caresses us, the flowers that push through dormant earth to greet us. Spring is here. It comes after the darkness of a long Covid year of restrictions, quarantines and loss.

Spring spoils us. It reminds us of good things to come. Ice cream and family gatherings. Flowers and barbecues. Joy in unexpected places. Love that conquers all.

My little pony, Buttercup, looks like a wooly mammoth in the winter months, all white and furry, a rotund beast. And now Spring is here, she has shed her thick wool and is a sleek palomino with smooth golden skin and a white shiny mane. That’s my dream.To shed my “fluffy” look from winter and emerge as a sleek, smooth pony. Hmmm . . . I can hope.

My friend in Phoenix says that since her husband died last year, she is “terminally lonely.” Yet, I notice she got a little dog from the rescue, has started opening up her blinds again and goes for walks every day.

And so it goes. Somehow, life finds a way. The sunflower that arises in between cement blocks in a wall, as if to say, “I am here and I can’t be stopped.”

Or the baby birds that sing and chirp and shout out, “I am hungry and life is good.” Sometimes it takes a Spring day to help us realize that life is worth living.

And like the sleek pony that sheds all burdens of winter, so can we. Spring is life bursting forth around us.

Enjoy the splendor.

Judy Bluhm is a writer and a local realtor. Have a question or a comment? Email Judy at judy@judybluhm.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Commentary: Spring a season for faith, hope, enthusiasm
OK, we’ve had enough of this long, hot summer
Around the Bluhmin’ Town: Birthday season
Prepare for worst when flying the not-so-friendly skies
Commentary -- Highway realities in Arizona: Bring plenty of water and pack a lunch
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News