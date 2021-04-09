Obituary: Janice Harrison
Janice Harrison passed away March 16, 2021, at 81 years of age, after a brave battle with lung cancer.
Her spirit has now joined her husband of 37 years Freeman Harrison, sisters Marilyn Racer and Louise Mockabee.
She is survived by three daughters Cathy, Brenda, and Karen; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews she loved so much.
She was an amazing Mother, always so patient and mindful of others. She taught her daughters hard work, grace, kindness and appreciation for nature and the beauty around us all.
Janice was born in Massachusetts then came to Arizona as a teen and stayed the rest of her life with her husband Freeman, living in Tempe for twenty plus years.
They then relocated to Northern Arizona in 1980 and finally retired, moving to the Verde Valley in 1986.
Janice’s family will have a Celebration of her Life combined with her sister Marilyn’s celebration at a later date, yet to be determined.
Donations in Janice’s memory can be made to Compassus Hospice and/or Valley View Care both in Cottonwood, AZ.
